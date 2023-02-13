



DUBAI, Feb 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining -- Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27-28 in Dubai.The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners. It's noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.What to expect?- Whales of the crypto industry at one place- Top speakers with world-changing insights and analytics- Global expo of the latest Web 3.0 technologies- Breakthrough smart networking app- The legendary AfterParty on the luxury yacht tripTop speakers:- Yat Siu - Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, Founder and CEO of Outblaze- Sergei Khitrov - Founder of Listing.Help and Jets.Capital- Ben Zhou - Co-founder and CEO of Bybit- Dr. Marwan Alzarouni - CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center- Carl Runefelt - Crypto Entrepreneur, Founder Of CryptoJobs.com- Chris MMCrypto - Cryptocurrency Expert, Co-Founder of MMCrypto- Gabriel Abed - Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE- Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy - Director of Technology Transfer Office at University of Sharjah, Blockchain & Crypto Advisor- Manan Shah - Founder and CEO of Avalance Global Solutions and CyBirb- Gracy Chen - Managing Director of BitgetWhere and when?February 27 - 28, Dubai, Atlantis the Palm.