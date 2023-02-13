Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Beste Voraussetzungen bei dieser Aktie! Management und Projekt von Weltformat!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.02.2023 | 03:06
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fiber Network Council Apac Signs Mou With Msca - Malaysia

FIBERTalk 2023 sees a houseful attendance by the industry

With the new name and brand it becomes more relevant to industry to build a sustainable future proof connected generation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBER NETWORK COUNCIL APAC (earlier FTTH Council Asia-Pacific) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia Smart Cities Alliance at Malaysia (MSCA) today. The MoU entails collaborations in capacity building for sustainable and Smart Cities project performance evaluation, as well as exploring potential large market reach in IR 4.0 technologies-based education and training segments.

FIBERTalk 2023 sees a houseful attendance by the industry (PRNewsfoto/FIBER NETWORK COUNCIL APAC)

The Council convened the country's leading telecommunication (telco) industry players at Malaysia FIBERTalk 2023 conference to discuss industry updates and address Fiber to Home challenges and opportunities in enabling 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) for Smart Cities. Along with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), responsible for regulating the industry, the event was attended by top executives from Telekom Malaysia, Celcom Digi and local government from Penang, Melaka and Selangor to discuss updates, trends, challenges and opportunities in the industry.

"Keeping the future global prospects and inclusiveness of the industry in mind, we have re-branded the council to FIBER NETWORK COUNCIL APAC to crystalize our message further and keep pace with the industry and forge a new growth path that will create a seamlessly connected future," said Mr. Venkatesan Babu, President FIBER NETWORK COUNCIL APAC on the MoU.

Adding to it, Dr. Raslan Ahmad, Chairman of MSCA also said, "Next generation technology like 5G and IoT are a key part of developing Smart Cities that require a lot of sensors communicating with each behind the scenes. For this to be in real time with low latency internet, a fiber solution integrated within the city's infrastructure is essential. We are committed towards creating the best in quality and delighted that FIBER NETWORK COUNCIL APAC has taken the lead in championing an essential change for a truly smart global world of the future."

The MoU between FIBER NETWORK COUNCIL APAC and MSCA, will enable the former to leverage on the latter's network of members to collectively drive collaborations in the development of Smart Cities. This will involve frequent exchange of knowledge, expertise, technologies and know-how to provide sustainable long-term telecommunication solutions to develop Smart Cities.

All the above announcements were part of the Malaysia FIBERTalk 2023.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000320/FIBERTalk_2023.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fiber-network-council-apac-signs-mou-with-msca---malaysia-301744602.html

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.