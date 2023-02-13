HL Group donates USD 300,000 in relief for earthquake in Türkiye

HL Mando and HL Holdings to donate USD 200,000 and USD 100,000, respectively

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HL Group (Chairman: Chung Mong-won) announced on February 10 that the company would donate USD 300,000 in relief to help Turkish people who were affected by the unprecedented earthquake. HL Mando and HL Holdings promised to send a relief fund of USD 200,000 and USD 100,000, respectively, offering their deepest condolences to Turkish people. The group has maintained a close relationship with Türkiye for 26 years. Of the USD 300,000 relief fund, TRY 600,000 will be delivered to a local relief organization via Mysan Mando, a joint venture of HL Mando in Türkiye.

"I express my deepest sympathy to the people of Türkiye who lost their loved ones and homes due to this earthquake. HL Group will spare no support to help them out with our two local businesses in Türkiye," said Chairman Chung Mong-won.

HL Group has two local subsidiaries: Maysan Mando Otomotiv Parcalari San. VeTic. A.S., a joint venture that the group established with Türkiye's Cukurova Group in 1997, and Halla Corporation Europe Otomotiv Yedek Parca San. Tic. A.S., a European subsidiary of HL Holdings.

