A new research paper proposes an optimal planning technique to identify the locations and sizes of electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations with controlled charging and hybrid wind and PV systems in a multi-microgrid.Power system designers and operators are increasingly focused on boosting the integration of large numbers of EVs and intermittent renewable energy resources (RERs), as part of a move toward modern microgrids. However, such microgrids will likely encounter serious challenges in terms of increased power losses, thermal loading, voltage deviation, and overall system costs. Now, an international ...

