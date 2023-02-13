Anzeige
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
ACCESSWIRE
13.02.2023 | 11:02
Cloud Equity Group Announces Acquisition of eBizUniverse

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Cloud Equity Group, a leading private equity firm focused on lower middle market buyouts of tech-enabled business service providers, today announced the acquisition of Illinois based eBizUniverse, a digital agency providing services to its long-term government and private sector clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

eBizUniverse was founded in 2007 in Schaumburg, IL and has grown to add offices in both Chicago and Dallas. Over time, eBizUniverse has become a leading digital agency that specializes in social media, web design, mobile optimization, and search engine optimization services. The company's full suite of digital capabilities provides its customers with a partner that can help them to grow.

Sean Frank, Cloud Equity Group Managing Partner, said, "The combination of eBizUniverse's expertise in digital marketing and web development with our earlier acquisition of Chrein creates instant synergies between the two companies and establishes a solid foundation to support major expansion in the digital agency sector."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Cloud Equity Group," said Thomas Varghese, CEO of eBizUniverse. "We are passionate about digital marketing and see tremendous growth opportunity in this market over the next few years. The resources offered by the Cloud Equity Group team brings tremendous support which will greatly enhance our ability to rapidly expand our service offering and improve our ability to serve customers."

About Cloud Equity Group
Founded in 2013, Cloud Equity Group is a premier asset management firm investing in lower-middle market growth technology companies. Cloud Equity Group's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology companies. The firm's deep sector expertise and resources help to build great companies with an aim to accelerate growth, improve operations, and drive long-term sustainable value. To learn more, please visit: https://www.cloudequitygroup.com

About eBizUniverse
Founded in 2007, eBizUniverse is an award-winning digital agency focused on helping businesses grow. The firm specializes in social media, website design, mobile optimization, and search engine optimization services across both the private and government sectors.

Investor Relations
P: (212) 618-1298
ir@cloudequitygroup.com

SOURCE: Cloud Equity Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739040/Cloud-Equity-Group-Announces-Acquisition-of-eBizUniverse

