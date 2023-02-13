Chinese scientists have simulated a new photovoltaic-thermoelectric technology, based on radiative cooling and III-V solar cells, to generate electricity at night.Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Science have designed a hybrid power system that combines photovoltaics, spectral-splitting (SS), radiative cooling (RC), and a thermoelectric (TEG) unit. "The proposed system can be applied to solar photovoltaic power generation, with the thermoelectric materials using the separated solar spectrum to generate electricity," researcher Jianfeng Guo told pv magazine. "At the same time, the combination ...

