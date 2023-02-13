Fischer-Tropsch (FT) experts Sasol Chemicals have pledged to provide start-up Ineratec with some of their latest FT catalyst

SasolChemicals will deliver a first fill of its latest Fischer-Tropsch (FT) catalyst free of charge to Ineratec, in one of several recent commitments to promising renewable projects. The FT catalyst will be used in the lighthouse project the Karlsruhe-based clean tech company is currently building at Industriepark Hoechst near Frankfurt, Germany.

Industrial Power-to-Liquid Plant (Photo: INERATEC)

The project is based on the company's recent operational success at industrial demonstration scale. According to Ineratec, the new facilities will become the largest production plant for paraffinic synthetic fuels in the world. The plant's output is estimated to reach up to 2,500 tons per year, starting as early as 2023. The catalyst provided by Sasol Chemicals will make a significant contribution to produce high amounts of the target products, which is largely designated for refinement into Sustainable Aviation Fuels. "Synthetic fuels are a cornerstone in the global challenge to reach our climate goals," said Ineratec co-founder and General Manager, Philipp Engelkamp. "Our goal is to quickly build up production capacities. Together with our partners, we want to over succeed the required quota for SAF in 2030." Ineratec plans to develop the technology on a global scale and will invest over 30 million Euros in this first plant alone. The German Government also strongly supports the project and provides funding of around 6 million euros within a funding program of the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection.

"We are in the fortunate position to aid our partners in pushing the envelope when it comes to synthetic fuels," Dr. Dirk Schär, Manager Technical Marketing at Sasol Chemicals, has commented. "Sasol's high-grade products are an integral part of many chemical processes. By making commitments such as this one, we are assisting others to realise what we ourselves have chosen as our mission for Sasol Chemicals: Innovating for a better world!"

Sasol continuously invests into research and development to further improve its products and is also a leading partner of CARE-O-SENE project, a government-supported consortium of German and South-African organisations that aims to improve the performance of catalysts in the FT-synthesis to accelerate the large-scale production of sustainable aviation fuels. Ineratec and Sasol also partners in the CARE-O-SENE project.

About Sasol Chemicals

Sasol Chemicals is a solutions provider focused on sustainability, circularity and specialties. It fulfills its purpose of "Innovating for a better world" by offering a broad, state-of-the-art portfolio of specialty and commodity chemicals for a wide range of applications and industries.

Our solutions are used by more than 6,500 customers, in 118 countries, in countless products that improve the quality of life for people around the world. They also provide the building blocks for a sustainable future by helping reduce energy usage, waste and packaging, and by providing solutions to the renewable energy industry.

Sasol Chemicals is a business of Sasol Limited, a leading chemicals and energy company focused on creating sustainable value for our stakeholders. For more information, visit the Sasol Chemicals website.

About Ineratec

INERATEC is a pioneer in the field of Power-to-Liquid applications. The company supplies sustainable fuels as well as chemical products. Modular chemical plants for power-to-X and gas-to-liquid applications use hydrogen from renewable electricity and greenhouse gases such as CO2 to produce e-kerosene, CO2-neutral gasoline, clean diesel or synthetic waxes, methanol or SNG. Founded in 2016, INERATEC has already implemented industrial-scale power-to-liquid plants at German sites to boost the availability of sustainable fuels and chemicals in various transport sectors such as aviation. Further information can be found via www.ineratec.com

