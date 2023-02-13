Anzeige
Montag, 13.02.2023
PR Newswire
13.02.2023 | 11:36
Ciarra Appliances: Ciarra Introduces New INFINITY 3-In-1 Cooker Hood

HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet the product that is a breath of fresh air, Ciarra introduces the new INFINITY 3 in 1 cooker hood, this is the first and ever customizable decorative cooker hood. Ciarra is the first brand to integrate H13 HEPA and Plasma+ system technology with a cooker hood. The team at Ciarra is always obsessing about the air quality. If you have ever been sneezing or waking up with a sore throat, Ciarra has the answers -- The INFINITY 3 in 1 cooker hood allows for fresh clean cool crisp air to flow freely through the home. This is the best residential kitchen ventilation system on the market today that prevents fire from spreading.

Ciarra INFINITY 3 in 1 Cooker Hood

Smart Timer, Technologically Advanced, Decorative Illumination, & Silent Operation

The hood offers a revolutionary design, integrating form and fashion for swift efficient odor sterilization, debris filtration coupled with decorative illumination. In addition, it offers high-speed AIR Purification in 30 minutes or less. The new Ciarra INFINITY 3 in 1 cooker hood has a smart timer with a delayed auto shut off. The delayed shut off will turn the hood off after a set period of time. Additionally, the hood offers a multitude of lighting color options. The RGB color changing ambient LED light offers the most vivid lighting and colors. The soft, warm inviting ambient lighting provides overall illumination for a room, and is intended to create a uniform light level throughout a space, and the vibrant colors of the adjustable LED lights will always provide an ideal ambiens. It reduces smells and odors quickly, efficiently, and reduces smoke and other kitchen odors. Ciarra's range hood eliminates up to 99% (or nearly 100%) of bacteria and viruses present in the air and is safe to use around people, pets and plants with an intuitive, simple to use control panel.

Gorgeous Customizable Outer Shell

Customers will get one great product with three great functions. In one beautiful quality device can get a cooker hood, air purifier, and an art deco decorative lamp that elevates any kitchen or living area. It brings the decorative style of a traditional kitchen, together with the high-tech features of the modern age. Get the dream range hood, a better and more comprehensive design experience with an outer shell that can be customized to fit any style. The colors can be perfectly-blended to match cooktops and ranges in the same hue from leading manufacturers. It also contrasts well with contemporary and more progressive kitchen layouts that offers a customized look.

Designed To Help You Breathe Easier (Better Air Better Life)

Every cough, every sneeze, and every element in the air that could lead to a hazardous breathing environment will be eradicated. The filter draws in cooking fumes from evaporated oils and fats, which are detrimental to long-term health and can prevent the oil film which develops on kitchen surfaces, as well as minimize lingering odors from cooking. Incredibly easy to clean with detachable dishwasher-safe grease filter. Ciarra Is Care, Care Is In The Air.

Contact:
Hao Jing
+86-13926073401
pr@ciarraappliances.com
https://www.ciarraappliances.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000876/infinity.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ciarra-introduces-new-infinity-3-in-1-cooker-hood-301744959.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
