OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, February 13
13 February 2023
Oxford Instruments plc
Director/PDMR shareholding
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ian Barkshire
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer and PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Oxford Instruments plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800J364EZD6UCE231
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
GB0006650450
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Partnership Shares (6) and Matching Shares (1) in the Company's Share Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
7
£25.92
£181.44
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 February 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Gavin Hill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer and PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Oxford Instruments plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800J364EZD6UCE231
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
GB0006650450
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Partnership Shares (6) and Matching Shares (1) in the Company's Share Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
7
£25.92
£181.44
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 February 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1865 393448