NeevaAI revolutionises search experience as first company to launch AI summaries backed by cited authority

Neeva launched in EMEA in October 2022 and has amassed nearly 2 million users globally who benefit from an ad-free, private search experience now powered by AI

Advert and tracker-free search engine Neeva has today launched NeevaAI in Europe, which harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver an experience that combines the best of large language models such as ChatGPT with the authority and timeliness of search.

Following a successful beta launch in the US in December 2022, NeevaAI is available to Free Basic and Premium users across the world from today. NeevaAI will be launching its English Language version in the UK and Canada, as well as local language versions in Germany, France and Spain.

NeevaAI provides a synthesised single answer with linked sources pulled together from the most relevant sites for a query, allowing users to determine the authenticity and reliability of the cited sources. The feature offers current information by crawling hundreds of millions of pages a day and serving from its independent index of billions of pages. By combining AI with Neeva's in-house search stack that eschews ads and advertisers, results are fast, timely, bias-free and relevant.

Real-time summaries backed by sources

Unlike other AI search offerings, NeevaAI offers current information to the user by interrogating a page, understanding its contents and incoming links to determine whether the page is useful and authoritative and cite the information source. NeevaAI does this in real time as the web changes, which is vital in our fast paced world.

In a feature unique to Neeva, NeevaAI also provides citation cards, in which a search query returns a visual search result with machine learning summaries from all the top results and swipeable cards highlighting authoritative information about the researched topic. The cards also suggest important research questions for the searcher.

Neeva Founder and CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy comments: "AI is already beginning to make search one of the first and most clearly disrupted industries. NeevaAI leverages in-house LLMs and refined training models with its full system search stack to bring authentic real time AI search to the everyones. Our goal has been to responsibly integrate AI and provide authoritative answers that you can trust."

Support for publishers in a post-ChatGPT world

Publishers and content creators stand to be greatly impacted by certain AI search models. AI will fundamentally shift individuals' relationship to finding and consuming information. For publishers, this should be canary in the coal mine, and failing to adapt to this new reality could prove catastrophic for their businesses.

Nowhere is the threat more immediate than in search. As search engines become answer engines, publisher content will get sucked into the AI bots and served back to users without attribution or links. Without links embedded in the AI answer, users won't find their way to a publisher's website, effectively choking off the referral traffic pipeline. Significant drops in referral traffic will lead to material impacts on ad revenue especially at a time when most publishers are fighting just to stay afloat. To make matters worse, that same content will also be used to further train large language models (LLMs) exacerbating the publisher's dilemma.

Neeva is committed to helping publishers leverage AI and LLMs to re-take ownership of the relationships with their users. Neeva is working to help publishers integrate fluent AI search natively in their websites allowing users to discover and consume content seamlessly. Moreover, to support publishers, whose referral traffic is now at greater risk from AI answer bots, Neeva has committed 20% of its topline revenue to content creator and publisher partners when their content is used to directly answer a Neeva customer's query.

Since launching in the US in 2021, and Europe in late 2022, Neeva has amassed nearly 2 million users. It has built one of the largest independent search stacks crawling hundreds of millions of pages a day and an index of billions. By combining AI with Neeva's in-house search stack, NeevaAI's results are lightning fast, timely, and relevant.

