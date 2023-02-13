Victory Battery Metals Corp.: Victory Battery Metals Outlines Initial Plans for Its Stingray Exploration Program in James Bay Lithium District

Victory has built a growing presence with its Stingray property array in Quebec, which consists of 67 claims on ground adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals, (TSXV-PMET) Corvette lithium discoveries

Victory's Exploration team outlines its initial plans for its Stingray Property array

Victory's exploration team is actively pursuing additional property in James Bay Lithium District, and other promising lithium areas in both Canada and the USA

Victory has closed the first tranche of its recently announced financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to share initial plans related to future exploration on its Stingray Property array in the James Bay Lithium District, adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals (PMET) Corvette Lithium discoveries, and that the Company has closed the first tranche of its recently announced financing.

"The Stingray property array is in a prime location and our exploration team has outlined an initial program, while simultaneously looking for additional strategically aligned property in the area," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory Battery Metals President.

Victory Resources has acquired a large ground position in an underexplored area within an emerging lithium district. The Stingray Project encompasses several claim blocks south of Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property. The Stingray claim blocks range from adjacent to the Corvette to several kilometers away and span over 25 km of east to west strike length (Figure 1).

Victory Resources intends to carry out an initial program of prospecting, reconnaissance mapping and geochemical sampling. The goal of the program would be to discover pegmatites similar to those reported on several nearby properties, such as the Corvette Lake North Property.

The James Bay Region of Quebec is composed of the Superior Province. This Archean craton has been deformed by various orogens over time, creating large fault zones containing gold, lithium, copper, zinc, and silver mineralization. The majority of the new Stingray claims lie along the same rock unit that has been previously mapped by Patriot Battery Metals Inc., contains lithium-bearing pegmatites up to 20 km in length with Li2O values as high as 1280 ppm.1

Figure 1: Victory's Stingray Property Array and Location in James Bay Lithium District

Patriot Battery Metals Corvette property "hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the 2.6 km long CV5 spodumene pegmatite with drill intercepts of 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O, including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O or 5.0 m at 6.36% Li2O (CV22-083), 159.7 m at 1.65% Li2O (CV22-042), 131.2 m at 1.96% Li2O (CV22-100), and 52.2 m at 3.34% Li2O, including 15.0 m at 5.10% Li2O (CV22-093)."2

The Company also announces that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement of units. 5,600,000 units were issued at $0.08 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.12 for a two year period, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate expiry upon 30 days' notice if the common shares trade at $0.17 or higher for a period of 10 days.

One insider participated in this closing. The Company is relying upon exemptions contained in MI61-101 from the requirements for an independent evaluation and minority shareholder approval.

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release in relation to the Stingray properties, James Bay Lithium District, on behalf of the Company.

1https://patriotbatterymetals.com/patriot-discovers-new-lithium-pegmatite-cluster-on-trend-with-the-cv5-pegmatite-and-samples-3-73-li2o-corvette-property-quebec/

2https://patriotbatterymetals.com/patriot-extends-strike-length-of-cv5-pegmatite-by-400-m-in-first-series-of-holes-from-its-2023-drill- campaign-corvette-property-quebec-canada/

