Q: Luke it's great to have you take the time to give investors some insight on recent developments at AppTech. Last week you announced the closing of a $5.0 million registered direct offering. Can you give the readers some insight into the financing and why this is a positive step for AppTech?

A: Towards the completion of CommerseTM, AppTech was presented with an opportunity to bring in some additional capital to pay off our debt, support the continuous integration of Commerse, and provide general working capital.

The reason this is so exciting for AppTech is that for the first time, we are 90% debt free. By paying off the Forbearance agreements before their deadlines in March, the company has saved 10s of thousands of dollars in interest. As we continue to grow and move into being profitable, having the debt out of the way allows us to form even more relationships.

Q: While we are on the topic of financials, can you give our readers a current status of where the company is at with the current burn rate, etc. ?

A: Sure! Our current burn rate is just under $400k a month. Our cash position is significant enough that we will have revenue offset our burn rate prior to us being out of capital. Currently, AppTech is signing multiple contracts that will transition into revenue over Q1 and Q1.

Q: This week you announced your strategic partnership with Nuvei. Congrats on that. Can you give our readers some context as to why this partnership is great for building your SaaS opportunities throughout North America?

A: Thank you, we are very excited to be working with Nuvei! This partnership will have several steps of integration with AppTech and Commerse. As these developments happen, AppTech will keep the shareholders updated as they will be significant announcements.

Q: In the press release announcing your partnership with Nuvei, you mention the 2022 achievement of the acquisition of Hothand Inc. For readers that are new to your story, can you give us the background on this acquisition and how these combined milestones set up AppTech for success in 2023?

A: What was significant about the Hothand acquisition was the patented technology associated with geolocation delivery and company advertising on mobile phones. With the addition of Hothand's intellectual property, AppTech's library now houses a total of 17 patents.

AppTech was founded on a portfolio of 4 mobile payment patents. These cover much of the intellectual property we use on our smartphones daily. Most favorably, this technology includes "mobile-to-mobile payment system and method" and is what we refer to as text payment, allowing users to move money by text message, click, tap, or scan.

As AppTech's Commerse platform continues to roll out and build, implementing our current technology with the Hothand patents allows us to approach bigger companies like Instacart, Doordash, Uber, and others like them, a better way to process under our patent platform.

Q: Can you talk about the Commerse tagline, "One Platform. All Commerce" and the technology and capabilities you have developed?

A: This is the platform tagline because Commerse provides a suite of unified solutions to enable businesses to deliver seamless user experiences to their customers with minimal effort. While Commerse houses a ton of bells and whistles, this suite of services consists of three core product offerings: Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS), Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Commerce-Experiences-as-a-Service (CXS). To get a full breakdown, take a peek at our website, commerse.io.

Q: In closing is there anything else you would like to share with our readers as you move into the next phase with the Company?

A: What is exciting about AppTech, besides the fact that our patents touch almost every aspect of the industry in mobile payment, is the fact that all new clients coming to AppTech are new market share for AppTech. Whereas our competitors are struggling to keep market share, we will only continue to gain market share over the next several years to come!

One of the ways this will be accomplished is through significant licensing agreements. Our clients do not want to work with rogue companies, they want to work with intellectual property that is patented, secure, and proven in the marketplace.

