Iconic Australian beer brand XXXX will be brewed using 100% clean energy after parent company Lion signed an agreement to source renewable power from Lightsource bp's 176 MW Woolooga solar farm.From pv magazine Australia Lion-owned XXXX Brewery has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to satisfy 100% of the electricity needs for the 144-year-old XXXX brewery in Brisbane, Australia, from the AUD 130 million ($90 million) Woolooga solar farm. The Woolooga project - under development near Gympie, Queensland, by oil giant bp's renewables joint venture with UK solar company Lightsource - has already ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...