Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2023 | 13:22
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artidis AG: ARTIDIS Announces Appointment of Dr. Ajit Singh, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

ARTIDIS Announces Appointment of Dr. Ajit Singh,Ph.D.to Board of Directors

Basel, Switzerland, February13, 2023 - ARTIDIS AG, a clinical stage medical technology company on a mission to shift the paradigm of cancer care from central lab to patient bedside, today announced the appointmentof Dr.AjitSingh, Ph.D.,to the ARTIDIS Board of Directors, effective February 9, 2023.This key addition follows ARTIDIS' announcement of its strategic alliance with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the ARTIDIS technology as a novel treatmentoptimization tool for patients in several distinct solid tumor indications.

As a member of the ARTIDIS Board of Directors, Dr. Singh, Ph.D., will provide pivotal support to ARTIDIS as the company is approaching the commercialization phase. Dr. Singh will take an active role in bolstering the company's strategy contributing his profound domain knowledge in oncology, medical imaging and digital health.

"I am very pleased to welcome Ajit to our Board. As we are on a path of growth, he will significantly expand our Board's experience being an entrepreneur, investor, and board member across a wide range of healthcare and life science businesses," commented Martin Gertsch, Chairman of the Board of ARTIDIS.

Dr. Singh, Ph.D., is the former CEO of BioImagene, Siemens Oncology and Siemens Imaging Systems, as well as a faculty member at Stanford School of Medicine. He will add a range of new expertise and experience to the ARTIDIS board. In addition to deep scientific knowledge, Dr. Singh, Ph.D., has a proven track record of leadership success in businesses with revenues ranging from USD 10 million to USD 2 billion, complemented with substantial M&A experience. Furthermore, he is an active partner and managing director of a Silicon Valley Venture Fund focused on early-stage technology, healthcare, and life science investments.

"I am truly excited to join the board of ARTIDIS. Its nanomechanical imaging technology is groundbreaking, and it will transform the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The ARTIDIS team has made tremendous progress in the clinical validation of this new imaging modality in partnership with some of the top cancer centers globally. I consider it a privilege to be a part of the ARTIDIS journey - onward and upward," said Dr. Singh,Ph.D.

"I am thrilled to have Ajit join the ARTIDIS Board. His scientific excellence combined with impressive business and leadership expertise will greatly complement our Board as we continue to execute our growth strategy," added Dr. Marija Plodinec, Ph.D.,Co-founder and CEO of ARTIDIS.

About ARTIDIS
ARTIDIS AGis on a mission to shift the paradigm of cancer care from central lab to patient bedside by providing fast and precise diagnosis and prediction of treatment response starting from the first biopsy. The clinical stage medical technology company located in Basel, Switzerland, has developed a novel nanotechnology-based imaging modality able to unlock the widest and most detailed view of cancer at the cellular level. Through generating these unique insights ARTIDIS is positioning its technology as a standard of care for tissue analysis and therapy optimization, thereby bringing benefits to both the patient and the healthcare system.

For further information please contact:
Dr. Marija Plodinec, CEO
Phone: +41 61 633 29 95
marija.plodinec@artidis.com

Attachment

  • Dr. Ajit Singh (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/61678e96-8b72-4d14-963a-a6307c1b2a68)

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.