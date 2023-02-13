Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE: PHRX) (OTCQB: LMLLF) ("PharmaDrug" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of psychedelics and other naturally-derived approved drugs, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to pursue a first-in-human study of its lead development candidate, PD-001, enteric coated cepharanthine-2HCL (for oral administration), in Australia during the second half of 2023.

"We are committed to advancing the development of new treatments for patients with esophageal cancer, and we believe that PD-001 has the potential to be a breakthrough therapy," said Daniel Cohen, CEO of PharmaDrug. "We intend to leverage the benefits of our orphan drug designation and the data generated from the first-in-human clinical study to support planned Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clinical trials in the U.S. We believe that this cost-efficient strategy will greatly enhance the value of our company for our investors."

The proposed first-in-human study aims to be a prospective multi-site open label randomized controlled clinical investigation of the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of PD-001 in esophageal cancer subjects. The Company's decision to pursue clinical development of PD-001 for esophageal cancer initially in Australia derives from a streamlined regulatory framework established by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) that permits a sponsor to bypass the lengthy and costly process of filing an IND application that would be required by the FDA, while also allowing a sponsor to evaluate its investigational drug prior to committing to larger clinical studies in the U.S. and Europe. In addition to the world-class facilities and deep clinical trial expertise located in Australia, the Company intends to take advantage of Australia's Research and Development (R&D) tax incentive program which will provide the Company with up to a 43.5% refund on all R&D expenditures. Strict adherence to guidelines set forth by TGA ensures that the Company's clinical trial data will be acceptable to other regulatory bodies including the FDA. For the Company, human clinical data generated from Australia would de-risk PD-001's clinical development plan and support further investigation of PD-001 in subsequent Phase 2 and confirmatory studies in the U.S. under an IND with the FDA. PharmaDrug's investigational drug, PD-001, has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of esophageal cancer.

Efforts to support clinical evaluation of PD-001 for esophageal cancer are currently underway. A large-scale cGMP lot of cepharanthine-2HCL has been completed and specific test methods required by the FDA for the quantification of drug attributes have been developed during Q4 of 2022 to support the issuance of the certificate of analysis and master batch record. Final release testing is ongoing and the Company plans to transfer this material to its contract manufacturer, Genvion Corporation. Material transfer is planned for March, 2023 and once complete, Genvion will execute all necessary ICH-compliant stability testing and forced degradation studies in support of future filings to the TGA and FDA. Downstream manufacturing efforts required to produce the orally bioavailable clinical drug product, PD-001 will also be completed by Genvion Corporation.

About PD-001 (Enteric-coated Oral Cepharanthine)

Cepharanthine is a natural product and an approved drug used for more than 70 years in Japan to successfully treat a variety of acute and chronic diseases. In clinical research, cepharanthine has been shown to exhibit multiple pharmacological properties including anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory, immuno-regulatory, anti-cancer, anti-viral and anti-parasitic effects1,2. However, historically cepharanthine's low oral bioavailability has represented a major obstacle to realizing its full clinical potential.

The Company is focused on advancing the clinical development of an improved and patented enteric-coated oral formulation of cepharanthine (PD-001) to treat responsive cancers and COVID-19. Compared to generic cepharanthine, PD-001 has been shown in rodent and non-rodent models to possess markedly improved oral bioavailability (more easily absorbed). These findings support the development of an orally administered formulation, and in so doing, removes the undesirable requirement for frequent intravenous dosing to maintain therapeutic levels of drug in circulation. The Company endeavours to develop an efficacious oral therapeutic to potentially improve outcomes for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Third-party Validated Studies Reveal Potential for Cepharanthine in Treating Cancer

PharmaDrug's oncology program is based on cepharanthine's known anti-cancer activities. Cepharanthine has been shown in over 160 peer-reviewed publications to inhibit cancer cell proliferation, induce cancer cell apoptosis (death) and restore cancer cell sensitivity to multiple unrelated classes of chemotherapy. Multidrug resistance continues to represent a considerable clinical challenge. As such, preclinical cancer studies aimed at elucidating the mechanisms that underly chemoresistance; including the critical role drug efflux pumps play in this phenomenon by reducing the intracellular concentration of chemotherapeutic drugs, are of particular interest to PharmaDrug. Cepharanthine has been shown in preclinical studies to potently reverse chemoresistance by downregulating expression of ABCB1, the transcript of which codes for multidrug resistance protein 1, (MDR1, aka P- glycoprotein). Importantly, several prior in vitro and in vivo studies have shown that cepharanthine-mediated reductions in ABCB1 expression restores cancer cell sensitivity to a range of chemotherapeutics including taxanes, vinca alkaloids and platinum-based drugs1-4.

PD-001 Demonstrates Benefit in IND-Enabling Esophageal Cancer Study

The Company previously announced (June 16, 2022) that a once-per-day oral regimen of PD-001, in combination with a SoC chemotherapeutic drug, paclitaxel significantly reduced tumor volume and improved tumor inhibition at the scheduled end of dosing (day 28 post implantation) in its recently completed esophageal cancer efficacy study. Following 28 days of paclitaxel administration tumor volume was reduced by 53% compared to the untreated control group. Paclitaxel provided robust tumor growth inhibition in the early portion of the study, but during the second half, the rate of tumor growth tended to accelerate. This observation mirrors that which is often noted in the clinical treatment of esophageal cancer patients; with the development of chemoresistance often noted after a period of treatment. PD-001 delivered at a dose of 27 mg/kg/day combined with paclitaxel provided an improvement of 41% in tumor volume reduction beyond that of paclitaxel alone (day 28 post tumor implantation). This result was found to be statistically significant versus paclitaxel alone (p=0.0049). PD-001 (27 mg/kg/day) tended to provide tumor growth inhibition as early as day 17 post implantation (40% greater than paclitaxel alone), that peaked at day 20 (84% greater than paclitaxel alone). The Company has issued previous press releases related to the use of PD-001 for the treatment of esophageal cancer on November 18, 2021, October 15, 2021 and July 28, 2021.

Potential of PD-001 to treat Esophageal Cancer

Despite standard, targeted and immunotherapy options, survival from esophageal cancer is dismal. The 5-year survival rate of people with cancer located only in the esophagus is 47%. The 5-year survival rate for those with disease that has spread to surrounding tissues or organs and/or the regional lymph nodes is 25%. If it has spread to distant parts of the body, the survival rate is 5%5,6. Cepharanthine is a natural alkaloid extracted from S. cepharantha Hayata that has been used in Japan to treat several acute and chronic diseases with only rare reports of safety issues and side effects. The Company recently filed a PCT application to protect findings which showed the efficacious use of cepharanthine-2HCL when combined with cabazitaxel, a second generation taxane, for the treatment of prostate cancer. Treatment of esophageal cancer is highly varied based on clinical presentation and the physician's own preference/experience. Treatment with taxane family member, paclitaxel remains a common approach for esophageal cancer, however chemoresistance to paclitaxel represents a significant clinical challenge7. The observation that cepharanthine can decrease or overcome development of chemoresistance, in particular to taxanes points to the potential of PD-001 to be a novel targeted therapy for use as a neoadjuvant and/or adjuvant treatment which could provide increased survival benefit.

About PharmaDrug Inc.

PharmaDrug is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of controlled-substances and natural medicines such as psychedelics and previously approved drugs. PharmaDrug owns 100% of Sairiyo Therapeutics ("Sairiyo"), a biotech company that specializes in researching and reformulating established natural medicines with a goal of bringing them through clinical trials and the associated regulatory approval process in the US and Europe. Sairiyo is currently developing its patented reformulation of cepharanthine, a drug that has shown substantial third party validated potential for the treatment of infectious disease (including Covid-19) and rare cancers. Sairiyo is also conducting R&D in the psychedelics space for the treatment of non-neuropsychiatric conditions.

