Montag, 13.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
WKN: A2JGN2 ISIN: SE0010869552 
Frankfurt
13.02.23
12:06 Uhr
0,306 Euro
-0,002
-0,49 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.02.2023 | 13:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Gabather AB (91/23)

With effect from February 17, 2023, the subscription rights in Gabather AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 06, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   GABA TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019764507              
Order book ID:  283150                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from February 17, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Gabather AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   GABA BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019764515              
Order book ID:  283151                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
