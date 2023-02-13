Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Gabather AB (91/23)

With effect from February 17, 2023, the subscription rights in Gabather AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 06, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: GABA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019764507 Order book ID: 283150 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 17, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Gabather AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GABA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019764515 Order book ID: 283151 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com