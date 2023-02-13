The Australian Alliance for Energy Productivity (A2EP) has released a free, online estimation tool to aid Australian businesses in sizing heat pumps to replace gas boilers. The tool estimates the capex, opex, net savings, and payback time based on inputs about heating, cooling, location, and temperature requirements.The Australian Alliance for Energy Productivity (A2EP), an independent coalition of business and research leaders based at the University of Technology Sydney, has developed a free, online estimation tool for heat pumps for commercial and industrial applications. The tool is designed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...