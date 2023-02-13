Toyota Tsusho has agreed to buy an 85% stake in Softbank's renewable energy unit, SB Energy, which owns and operates 773 MW of renewable energy assets in Japan, including 667.1 MW of solar and 55.9 MW of wind capacity.Toyota Tsusho, a unit of Japan's Toyota Group, has agreed to buy an 85% stake in Japanese renewable energy developer SB Energy from SoftBank. "SB Energy will become a subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho, with 85% stock ownership ratio and an affiliate of Softbank with 15% stock ownership ratio," SoftBank said in a statement, without revealing the financial terms of the deal. "[We] will ...

