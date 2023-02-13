Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PSFT ISIN: SE0005676103 Ticker-Symbol: 82Y 
Frankfurt
10.02.23
09:15 Uhr
0,440 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORTOMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORTOMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
13.02.2023 | 15:34
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ortoma AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (92/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Ortoma AB, company registration number
556611-7585, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. 

Provided that Ortoma AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden and that the outstanding conditions are
fulfilled, first day of trading is expected to February 20, 2023. 

The company has 1,664,000 A-shares and 18,156,880 B-shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:                ORT B          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 31,370,800       
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                SE0005676103      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1            
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              283605         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:       556611-7585       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                 SSME          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:             SEK           
------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0766 771 784.
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.