Emmvee says its new factory in India will produce PERC and TOPCon solar cells.From pv magazine India India's Emmvee Group has appointed Fraunhofer ISE as the solar technology partner for its new PV cell manufacturing factory near Bangalore. They aim to set up a 1.5 GW integrated mono PERC/TOPCon cell production facility. The two partners recently signed an agreement for the entire project timeline, which spans more than 36 months. The project stages include the technical evaluation of process equipment and consumables, the training of employees in cell production, the optimization of production ...

