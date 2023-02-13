Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
US37229T3014 Genius Brands International Inc. 13.02.2023 US37229T5092 Genius Brands International Inc. 14.02.2023 Tausch 10:1
KYG041191068 Pathfinder Acquisition Corp. 13.02.2023 US62459N1054 Movella Holdings Inc. 14.02.2023 Tausch 1:1
CA45170B1040 Idle Lifestyle Inc. 13.02.2023 CA37149M1059 Generative AI Solutions Corp. 14.02.2023 Tausch 30:1
