Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp's Gambit Launches With Scuti, a Leading Brand-Fueled Rewards Platform

Players can now shop and convert their Scuti$ to Gambit tokens and win big on major sporting event outcomes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Gambit Rewards, Inc. (Gambit), Loyalty Gaming pioneer and a division of Snipp Interactive (TSX-V:SPN; OTCPK:SNIPF), announced today the commercial launch of their integration with Scuti, a partnership previously announced in July of 2022. The partnership provides an exchange where players can purchase items from the Scuti marketplace and use their brand-fueled rewards to place free bets on Gambit's free sports and iGaming platform. Scuti is currently integrating into dozens of mobile, PC and HTML5 games, and is projected to reach an audience of 100 million monthly active users by end 2023.

Gambit will now let Scuti account holders swap their Scuti$ for Gambit tokens and use them to place risk-free wagers on any game of choice to win cash or other prizes. Players now get to wager without spending a dime of their own. They are purchasing the goods directly from Scuti's marketplace, and each purchase is rewarded in the form of Scuti$, which can be up to 5% of the purchase price they paid on the goods.

Richard Pistilli, Founder & CEO of Gambit, said "Partnering with Scuti is a natural extension of their user experience. Together, we can bring Gambit's unique take on free-to-play betting with real cash prizes to the gaming community at large. Scuti's audiences enjoy in-game experiences, and Gambit turbo charges that with risk-free betting."

Through Scuti, players discover fully curated products and promotional offers from top brands directly from their games. Players receive brand-fueled rewards with every engagement and up to 5% of the retail price back with every purchase they make through the Scuti marketplace. Scuti$TM can be redeemed for in-game purchases, physical products, converted to any game's native currency or gifted from one player to the next. Because Scuti is a universal rewards system, players can earn and redeem Scuti$ from any game on any device connected to the Scuti network, including Gambit Rewards.

Nicholas Longano, Founder & CEO of Scuti, added, "Gambit allows players the ability to purchase everyday products from Scuti's marketplace and use the rewards they earn to fuel their Gambit betting. Now they get to double down on Gambit and win cash and prizes, using rewards they earned for doing the thing they do everyday…shop! That's a huge win for players!"

Scuti is offering all new accounts who register on the Scuti platform 3,000 Scuti$ to kickstart their wagering journey on Gambit.

About Scuti:

Scuti is the Gamers' Marketplace and pioneer in rewarded gCommerce, accessed through video games and metaverses connected to the Scuti Network. Scuti provides players direct access to curated products, promotional offers, and exciting rewards, which can be redeemed for in-game virtual items, exchanged for native currency, or to purchase any physical goods in the Scuti catalog.

Scuti was built by the creators of in-game advertising, and video game industry veterans from Blizzard, Epic, Zynga, EA and Microsoft Games Studio. Scuti is a portfolio company of Fasanara Capital group investment house. Fasanara Capital is a boutique alternative asset manager offering access to various inventive multi-asset capacity-constrained niche products. The fund manages approximately $3.0 billion in assets. For more information, visit https://scuti.store or contact info@scuti.store.

About Gambit:

Gambit is a consumer network that integrates loyalty programs with online gaming & sports betting in America. Part of Snipp Interactive, Gambit's platform enables consumers to convert unused loyalty points from across rewards programs into digital play tokens, which can then be used to collect real cash rewards or other prizes from free-to-play games. For more information, visit www.gambitrewards.com

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V:SPN; OTCPK:SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The Company is publicly listed on the TSXV in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

