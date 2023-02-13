FnF Research: At 12% CAGR, Global MEMS Microphone Market Size, Trends & Share to Surpass USD 3.78 Billion by 2030: Industry Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts and Factors

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global MEMS microphone market size was worth around USD 1.64 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.78 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 12% between 2022 and 2030.





MEMS Microphone Market: Overview

MEMS microphone is integrated into a silicon wafer which is a pressure-sensitive diaphragm. These are also known as silicon mics. The MEMS microphones that are used extensively perform the function of an audio preamplifier. Digital encoding in the microphones takes place through pulse density modulation. MEMS microphone comprises a mechanical cover, printed circuit board, and transducer. The MEMS Technology is similar to the fabrication of semiconductor devices, and it is also seen to be the evolution of semiconductors. The working of these microphones is based on the condenser of microphone principle. They are extensively used for mobile phones. The digital and analog output of these microphones is used for different purposes. As they are smaller in size, they consume much less power.

A high signal-to-noise ratio is provided by these microphones and they can withstand vibrations and high temperatures. They are robust and highly reliable. The designing process is a complex procedure, and it involves many micro components that are expensive. The inability to transfer high power leads to a need for an external preamplifier. These microphones are a popular choice for active noise cancellation. Very well-performing acoustic specifications are provided by these microphones that are extremely stable and perform throughout their lifetime.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global MEMS microphone market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global MEMS microphone market size was valued at around USD 1.64 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.78 billion , by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing applications in the consumer electronics, VR and IoT, and hearing aids industry

By application segmentation, consumer electronics witnessed the maximum market share in 2021.

By technology, the capacitive segment was the leading technology in 2021.

By alloy type, the analog segment was the leading alloy type in 2021.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "MEMS Microphone Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Alloy Type (Digital, Analog), By Technology (Capacitive, Piezoelectric), By Application (Mobile Phones, Consumer Electronics, IoT & VR, Hearing Aids, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global MEMS Microphone Market: Growth Drivers

Growing applications in the consumer electronic Industry to drive market demand.

Consumer electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, smart TV, notepads, and tablets have seen significant growth in demand. The consumer electronics market is supported by the growing demand for all of these products in emerging economies and developed economies of the world. Smartwatches and wearable devices are the consumer electronics of the next generation that are gaining popularity among consumers. Small consumer electronic devices require compact electronic components due to which the demand for MMS microphones will increase during the forecast period.

Global MEMS Microphone Market: Restraints

Integration and packaging challenges to restrict market expansion.

Untidy packaging and difficulty in packaging could damage Microsoft phones due to which there is a growing need for special packaging. Novel methods are being developed by various vendors to keep microphones intact. Damage to these microphones could lead to monetary losses for the organizations. The use of various other micro components in the making of the final product makes the final product expensive and any damage to such products could hamper the global MEMS microphone market growth to a great extent.

Global MEMS Microphone Market: Opportunities

VR and IoT to provide market growth opportunities.

Major opportunities will be provided due to devices enabled by virtual reality and the Internet of Things. As the need for various consumer electronics, hearing aids, and smartphones has increased in recent times, the global MEMS microphone market is expected to grow. The disposable income of people in developing nations has increased the demand for consumer electronics and smartphones which will boost the demand for this product. A better SNR ratio is provided due to the use of piezoelectric technology for the manufacturing of MEMS microphones. Such microphones are durable, sturdy, power efficient, and tolerant of dust and moisture.

Global MEMS Microphone Market: Challenges

Issues related to the transfer of high power will act as a major challenge.

The small size of the MEMS microphone makes it difficult to transfer high power. Due to this, the need for op-amp and preamplifier components are needed externally to amplify the signals. The expensive nature of the micro components as compared to the macro components also leads to an increased price of the product and mass production is the only way out to gain benefits from the market. All of these factors will hamper the growth of the MEMS microphone market in the coming years.

Global MEMS Microphone Market: Segmentation

The global MEMS microphone market is segmented based on alloy type, application, technology, and region.

By alloy type, the market can be divided into the analog segment and the digital segment. Microphones that have analog output have a greater demand in the market and they are extensively used in smartphones. These microphones account for more than half of the market share. Samsung is a prominent player that develops smartphones with the help of digital microphones.

By application, the MEMS microphone market can be divided into smartphones, electronic goods, hearing aids, IoT & virtual reality, and others. Consumer electronics, smartphones, and hearing aids will help in registering higher growth rates in the coming years. In developing nations, the disposable income of the people has increased; due to which the sales of smartphones have increased.

By technology, the MEMS microphone market can be segmented into the piezoelectric sector and capacitive segment. The piezoelectric segment is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period as the demand for microphones based on this technology has increased. Infotainment systems in cars, portable speakers, and loudspeakers make use of these microphones. These microphones provide steady performance, and they take longer periods to deteriorate. In the past capacitive technology has dominated the MEMS microphone market.

List of Key Players in MEMS Microphone Market:

STMicroelectronics

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Bosch Limited

Robert Bosch GmbH

Knowles Electronics LLC.

Canon Inc.

DENSO CORPORATION.

Panasonic Corporation

Broadcom.

InvenSense.

Sensata Technologies Inc.

TDK Corporation.

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

AMS AG.

Goertek

NXP Semiconductors.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.64 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 3.78 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 12 % 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Alloy Type, Technology, Application, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered STMicroelectronics, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Texas Instruments Incorporated., Bosch Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Knowles Electronics LLC., Canon Inc., DENSO CORPORATION., Panasonic Corporation, Broadcom., InvenSense., Sensata Technologies Inc., TDK Corporation., Elmos Semiconductor SE, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, AMS AG., Goertek, NXP Semiconductors., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/mems-microphone-market

Recent Developments

High-quality MEMS microphones are used by Infineon technologies in smart vehicles to enhance the experience of the users and it also helps in increasing performance.

MEMS microphones of the automotive grade were launched by Knowles, SPH9855, and SPH1878 to meet the growing needs of the automotive sector and to ensure timely supply.

Regional Dominance:

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The continued proliferation of hearing aids, consumer electronics, and smartphones in this region will lead to market growth. Even though virtual reality is still in the initial phase the market is expected to show considerable growth in various nations across the globe. Virtual reality technology is gaining popularity in developing nations. The disposable income of the people in the developing nations of the Asia-Pacific region has grown significantly in recent times because of which the demand for smartphones has also increased. The use of these microphones in various other industries is expected to grow during the forecast period. The use of MEMS microphones has grown in the healthcare sector. Infotainment in cars will also lead to increased use of microphones and deliver high-quality output due to the use of advanced technology in the development of these devices

Global MEMS MICROPHONE Market is segmented as follows:

MEMS Microphone Market: By Alloy Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Analogue

Digital

MEMS Microphone Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2030)

Piezoelectric

Capacitive

MEMS Microphone Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2030)

Consumer Electronics

Mobile Phones

IoT and Virtual Reality

Hearing Aids

Others

MEMS Microphone Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

