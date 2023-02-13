Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851413 ISIN: US4601461035 Ticker-Symbol: INP 
Xetra
13.02.23
17:35 Uhr
36,665 Euro
+0,740
+2,06 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,49536,68520:40
36,49536,68520:40
ACCESSWIRE
13.02.2023 | 20:14
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Paper Company: Focus on Supply Chain: Recovery & Reuse of Fiber

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / International Paper is one of the world's largest users of recovered fiber. Recovering and reusing fiber after consumer use helps to extend the usefulness of natural resources and to reduce materials to landfills. Every year, our operations recycle 5 million tons of recovered fiber to make new fiber-based products. We also facilitate the sale of an additional 2 million tons for reuse. The recovery and reuse of fiber is core to our business, and we make concerted efforts to continually increase its global recovery.

92% of North America's corrugate is recycled

Q&A on Recycled Content

If recycling is a vital part of International Paper's strategy to improve our environmental impact, why doesn't IP make boxes with 100% recycled material?

The answer is a function of the nature of fiber. While fiber is remarkable in that it can be reused many times, it cannot be recycled indefinitely. Each time a carton is recycled, the fiber becomes shorter and more brittle - in essence, it ends up being too insubstantial to make sturdy new cartons on its own. That's why making fiber products requires both responsibly grown new fiber as well as recovered fiber.

In our manufacturing processes, we combine new fiber that comes from responsibly managed forests with recycled fiber that we collect through household and industrial recycling programs. Together, this combination of new and renewed creates an infinitely repeatable closed-loop system that become the products our customers can depend on for the long-term.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

Read more

International Paper Company, Monday, February 13, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739151/Focus-on-Supply-Chain-Recovery-Reuse-of-Fiber

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.