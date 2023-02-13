Anzeige
Montag, 13.02.2023
PR Newswire
13.02.2023 | 21:30
Verra Welcomes New President to Improve Operational Excellence

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra, the world's leading standard setter for climate action and sustainable development, welcomed Judith Simon as its new President this week. This addition will accelerate Verra's ongoing work to enable high-integrity climate and sustainable development action at scale, with a focus on improving operational excellence.

Prior to joining Verra, Judith drove enterprise-level transformative efforts at large companies such as Zillow, Redfin, CarMax, and more. Her wide-reaching experience and expertise include a suite of skills that will drive excellence within Verra, including implementing disciplined and rigorous management practices, standardized and scalable processes, clear performance metrics and scorecards, and effective change management strategies.

Judith joins at a critical and pivotal point in Verra's evolution, as the organization embarks on a major effort to improve its operations, from streamlining the certification process, embracing technology, and ensuring a high degree of professionalism across all of Verra's operations. As President, Judith will provide organization-wide executive leadership for departments spanning all functions including program, policy, innovation, operations, technology, and finance. With over three decades of experience in strategic development and operations in high-growth companies, Judith will provide day-to-day leadership to ensure cross-functional integration and excellence across Verra's operations and programs.

"I am incredibly excited about Judith joining the team. Our work is core to achieving the goal of the Paris Agreement and ensuring sustainable development around the world, and we need to make sure that Verra can support markets seeking to address these important challenges. Judith joining Verra helps ensure that we both meet the demands of the present and build an organization for the future," said David Antonioli, CEO of Verra.

"I am thrilled and humbled to join this important organization," said Judith Simon, President of Verra. "I am excited to work with the incredible team at Verra to help the organization unlock its full potential to accelerate action on climate change and sustainable development."

Judith will report to Verra CEO David Antonioli and oversee all elements of Verra's internal operations.

For questions and inquiries, please contact:
Anne Thiel, Senior Manager, Communications, athiel@verra.org,+1 (202) 470 5664

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/verra-welcomes-new-president-to-improve-operational-excellence-301745577.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
