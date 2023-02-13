Anzeige
Montag, 13.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
WKN: 776051 ISIN: US5322578056 
Frankfurt
13.02.23
17:31 Uhr
1,600 Euro
+0,090
+5,96 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
13.02.2023 | 22:38
155 Leser
LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies to Present at MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries today announced it will present virtually at the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held on February 21st - 24th, 2023.

LightPath is scheduled to present virtually. Sam Rubin, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held on February 23rd and 24th.

To receive additional information, register to attend or to schedule a one-on-one meeting visit the event's website https://microcaprodeo.com/home.

About LightPath Technologies:

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Contact:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group - MZ North America
LPTH@mzgroup.us
+561 489 5315

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739138/LightPath-Technologies-to-Present-at-MicroCap-Rodeo-Winter-Wonderland-Best-Ideas-Virtual-Investor-Conference

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
