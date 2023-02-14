Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - NEWFOUNDLAND DISCOVERY CORP. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. ("Apollo") to provide investor communications services including email marketing, investor outreach, content creation and live events for an initial term of three months, pursuant to an agreement dated February 9, 2023, Consideration payable to Apollo is a total of CAD $36,000 for the initial three month term.

About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

Newfoundland Discovery is a Canadian junior mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec and the Central Gold Belt in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Detour trend and retains significant landholdings in Newfoundland. The Company also holds an earn-in option agreement into the JMW and Maxwell projects in Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

NEWFOUNDLAND DISCOVERY CORP.

"Jeremy Prinsen"

President, CEO & Director

Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (236) 513-4653

Email: info@newfoundlanddiscovery.com

Website: www.newfoundlanddiscovery.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154711