FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) today announced the appointment of Ian Lynagh as Chief Financial Officer.

Lynagh had been working closely with the CFO in his role as the company's chief commercial officer. He has over twenty years of experience with FINEOS, and has previously held the positions EVP North America, based in Boston, and Sales Director Europe, while based in Dublin.

In his new role, Lynagh is responsible for overseeing all financial operations throughout the company, including investor relations, financial statutory and management reporting, audit, compliance, commercial management, and legal/contractual requirements.

Chairman of the Board Anne O'Driscoll said, "Ian's appointment brings so much experience of FINEOS, its vision and commercial foundations to this critical role. It is a direct reflection of the FINEOS culture of developing our people and choosing them for leadership based on both potential and experience."

Lynagh said, "I am keen to use my knowledge and understanding of FINEOS, our clients and our market in my new role as CFO to help drive our growth strategy. It's an honor to help frame our sophisticated internal operations while working closely with the Board and FINEOS leadership."

Prior to joining FINEOS, Lynagh worked in several senior roles at Northgate Information Solutions in the UK. A graduate of Dublin City University, he holds an honors BSc Degree in Computer Science.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S. as well as a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to work with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform is the only purpose-built, end-to-end SaaS insurance solution for the life, accident and health market. FINEOS AdminSuite delivers industry-leading capabilities across core administration, including absence management, billing, claims, payments, policy administration, provider management and new business and underwriting; all of which are configurable to operate independently or as one suite. The machine learning-enabled FINEOS Engage solution delivers people-first digital engagement pathways and the FINEOS Insight solution provides predictive analytics and reporting across the business.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com

