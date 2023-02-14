To ensure the competitiveness of their countries in the field of green energies, politicians are outbidding each other with subsidy programs in the triple-digit billions. Last year, the US already came up with the "Inflation Reduction Act" in the amount of USD 370 billion, on the one hand, to promote domestic industry and, on the other hand, to lure foreign corporations overseas. The EU is challenged to maintain the connection because, besides the United States, China has also announced subsidies in green technologies of more than USD 280 billion. The European Union now wants to counter with the "Green Deal Industrial Plan" in order to secure Europe as a business location in the long term. One of the main beneficiaries of this bid is the global hydrogen innovator First Hydrogen, which, in addition to branches in North America, Great Britain and Europe, is also likely to profit several times over with the development of light commercial vehicles, refueling systems and the production and distribution of green hydrogen.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...