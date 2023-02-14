Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
14.02.2023 | 07:10
FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Fourth Quarter 2022 Presentation

February 14, 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s fourth quarter and full year 2022 results which will be presented in a live video webcast today at 15:00 CET (9:00 a.m. EST).

In order to watch the webcast, use the following link:

Flex LNG Q4 2022 Webcast

A Q&A session will be held after the webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

In conjunction with the quarterly results, we have published a short video in which Øystein Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG, discusses the highlights of the fourth quarter. The video can be accessed through the following link:

Flex LNG Q4 2022 Highlights

The short video and the fourth quarter 2022 presentation can also be accessed on our website www.flexlng.com

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@flexlng.com

This announcement is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This announcement was published by Knut Traaholt, CFO of Flex LNG, at the date and time set out above.

Attachment

  • Flex LNG - Q4 2022 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/08fc9131-aae7-42a1-b4f6-3a49f4f4b447)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
