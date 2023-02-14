Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Notification of H1 FY 2023 Interim Results

PR Newswire

London, February 13

14 February 2023 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

Notification of H1 FY 2023 Interim Results (unaudited) and investor presentations

Petra will announce its interim results (unaudited) for the six months ended 31 December 2022 on Tuesday 21 February 2023.

Petra's CEO Richard Duffy and CFO Jacques Breytenbach will present the results to investors and analysts, in-person at Storey Club, 100 Liverpool St., London EC2M 2AU and via webcast, on 21 February at 09:30am GMT. Access details will be in the interim results announcement and available on Petra's website at: https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/financial-events-calendar/.

In addition, Petra's management will host a webcast, open to all investors, via the Investor Meet Company platform on 21 February at 14:00pm GMT. Questions can be submitted ahead of the event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard until 9.00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors who follow Petra on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited to the event. Others who wish to, can sign up to Investor Meet Company free and register to attend the presentation via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/petra-diamonds-limited/register-investor.

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Patrick Pittaway investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Julia Stone

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Group has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan Mine and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Group aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Group's loan notes, due in 2026, are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

