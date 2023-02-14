Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso publishes its 2022 Annual Report

STORA ENSO OYJ ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 14 February 2023 at 9:30 EET

HELSINKI, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso's 2022 Annual Report is available at storaenso.com/annualreport.



For 2022, Stora Enso publishes one combined Annual Report, which includes our strategy, sustainability reporting, corporate governance, remuneration and financials. The official audited financial statements in Finnish and Swedish can be downloaded at storaenso.com/annualreport.



Stora Enso publishes its annual financial statement in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format of the report is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Stora Enso's ESEF Financial Statements in Finnish in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised). The ESEF files are attached to this release and can be downloaded at storaenso.com/annualreport.



Stora Enso also reports against the SASB's Sustainability Accounting Standards for Forest Management and Containers & Packaging. The specific standard indicators are available in the online SASB Content Index, with references to the locations of these disclosures in Stora Enso's annual reporting. The Group's sustainability reporting has been assured by PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy with a level of Limited Assurance with GRI Standards as criteria. Given the Group's commitment to climate change mitigation and related emission data reliability, a level of Reasonable Assurance with GHG Protocol as criteria has been provided for direct and indirect fossil CO2e emissions (scope 1 and 2).



Please note that the Annual Report is only provided as a downloadable pdf, it is available at storaenso.com/annualreport.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and Group sales in 2022 of EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

