Dienstag, 14.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.: Heidrick & Struggles Adds One Consultant in Europe

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one consultant to its Executive Search business in Europe and South Africa in January 2023.

Silvia Beraldo joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Milan office. A member of the Healthcare & Life Sciences and Consumer Markets practices, Silvia specializes in human resources and organizational services. Previously, she served as Chief HR & Organization Officer and Head of Real Estate and Facility Management at organizations operating in the fast-moving consumer goods and pharma sectors.

"To meet their strategic business objectives, organizations are seeking creative, impactful solutions in this time of economic uncertainty," said Niccolo Calabresi, Partner in Charge, Milan. "Silvia's deep expertise and experience will help propel clients forward in the rapidly evolving consumer landscape."

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.®www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Chiara Pierdomenico
+44 20 7075 4236
cpierdomenico@heidrick.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-adds-one-consultant-in-europe-301745711.html

