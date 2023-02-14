Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.: Heidrick & Struggles Adds One Consultant in Europe

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one consultant to its Executive Search business in Europe and South Africa in January 2023.

Silvia Beraldo joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Milan office. A member of the Healthcare & Life Sciences and Consumer Markets practices, Silvia specializes in human resources and organizational services. Previously, she served as Chief HR & Organization Officer and Head of Real Estate and Facility Management at organizations operating in the fast-moving consumer goods and pharma sectors.

"To meet their strategic business objectives, organizations are seeking creative, impactful solutions in this time of economic uncertainty," said Niccolo Calabresi, Partner in Charge, Milan. "Silvia's deep expertise and experience will help propel clients forward in the rapidly evolving consumer landscape."

