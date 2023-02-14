Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is announcing the release of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the four months ended December 31, 2022, related management discussion and analysis, and recent business highlights1. These documents will be posted on SEDAR and Hypercharge's website at https://hypercharge.com/investors/. All figures are preliminary, unaudited, and subject to final adjustment.

Over the four-month period ending December 31, 2022, the Company's gross revenue surpassed C$1.2 million, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey. This calendar quarter (three-month period ending December 31, 2022) also marked the Company's first quarter with revenue exceeding C$1.0 million ($1,019,638). As at December 31, 2022, the Company finished the period with C$4.1 million of cash on hand.

"I am pleased to report a strong quarter at Hypercharge and our Q3 2023 financial results reflect our customers' growing confidence in the Company to provide sustainable, convenient charging solutions," said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. "With our expanding network of public and private charging stations, we are leading the way in this rapidly growing industry, delivering value to our customers and shareholders."

Q3 2023 Business and Pipeline Highlights2:

Completed an initial public offering with common shares trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol "HC" in Canada, and subsequently on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PB7".

Closed deals across eight provinces in Canada and one state in the US.

Sold over 1,400 new charging ports across North America and continues to build a strong pipeline of opportunities.

Delivered its first Level 3 DC Fast Charging station.

Established a new partnership with ParkCo to develop integrations between the Hypercharge and ParkCo platforms.

1 The Company changed its fiscal year end from August 31 to March 31, thereby requiring a four-month stub reporting period between the Company's old August 31, 2022 fiscal year end and December 31, 2022.

2 All figures are preliminary, unaudited, and subject to final adjustment.

-##-

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

