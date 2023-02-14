EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

PlusPlus Capital reports unaudited 12M 2022 results on 15 February 2023 - Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 17 February 2023



14.02.2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Tallinn, Estonia, 14 February 2023. PlusPlus Capital ("PPC"), a leading pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board on 17 February 2023, 11.00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 12M 2022 results on 15 February 2022 (after the close of trading).



Earnings Call: CEO Krõõt Kilvet and CFO Rasmus Noormägi will comment on the 12M 2022 results and the recent developments by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English and will be recorded. Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:

PlusPlus Capital - Earnings Call 12M 2022. The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.



Contact: PlusPlus Capital

Rasmus Noormägi, Chief Financial Officer

Email: rasmus.noormagi@plusplus.ee

Phone: +372 555 44 891



Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)

Sven Pauly, Consultant

Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com

Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0



About PlusPlus Capital: PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics. Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 117 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 289 million as at 31 December 2022. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors. PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market. pluspluscapital.eu

