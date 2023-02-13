SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022.

Cadence reported 2022 revenue of $3.562 billion, compared to revenue of $2.988 billion for 2021. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 30 percent and recognized net income of $849 million, or $3.09 per share on a diluted basis, in 2022, compared to operating margin of 26 percent and net income of $696 million, or $2.50 per share on a diluted basis for 2021. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $900 million, compared to revenue of $773 million for the same period in 2021. Cadence achieved operating margin of 23 percent and recognized net income of $240 million, or $0.88 per share on a diluted basis, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to operating margin of 25 percent and net income of $177 million, or $0.63 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2021.

Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for 2022 was 40 percent and net income was $1.173 billion, or $4.27 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 37 percent and net income of $918 million, or $3.29 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, operating margin was 36 percent and net income was $262 million, or $0.96 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 36 percent and net income of $227 million, or $0.82 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2021.

"Cadence delivered record results for 2022 driven by our innovative solutions and strong execution to our Intelligent System Design strategy," said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. "I remain confident in the long-term secular mega-trends that continue to fuel robust design activity across semi and system companies. As we start off 2023, I'm excited about our momentum and look forward to driving further innovation and customer success."

"We delivered another year of strong financial results," said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "I am pleased that we exceeded all key operating metrics for 2022, and look forward to building on that strength in 2023."

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, the company expects total revenue in the range of $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. First quarter GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 31 percent to 32 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.84 to $0.88. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 41 percent to 42 percent and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.23 to $1.27.

For fiscal year 2023, the company expects total revenue in the range of $4.00 billion to $4.06 billion. On a GAAP basis, operating margin for 2023 is expected to be in the range of 30.5 percent to 32.0 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share for 2023 is expected to be in the range of $3.24 to $3.34. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for 2023 is expected to be in the range of 40.5 percent to 42.0 percent and net income per diluted share for 2023 is expected to be in the range of $4.90 to $5.00.

The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company's geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company's strategy or business operations. The company expects to use this normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2025 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.

A schedule showing reconciliations of the business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, is included in this press release.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.

To supplement Cadence's financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence's performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, investment gains or losses, income or expenses related to Cadence's non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring and other significant items not directly related to Cadence's core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.

Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence's core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence's business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below:

Operating Margin Reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 (unaudited) GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 23% 25% Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 8% 7% Amortization of acquired intangibles 2% 2% Acquisition and integration-related costs 2% 1% Restructuring 0% 0% Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 1% 1% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 36% 36%

Operating Margin Reconciliation Years Ended December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 (unaudited) GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 30% 26% Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 8% 7% Amortization of acquired intangibles 2% 2% Acquisition and integration-related costs 1% 1% Restructuring 0% 0% Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses (credits) (1)% 0% Special charges* 0% 1% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 40% 37%

* Includes costs related to a voluntary retirement program in the second quarter of 2021.

Net Income Reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 (in thousands) (unaudited) Net income on a GAAP basis $ 240,392 $ 176,579 Stock-based compensation expense 73,249 54,230 Amortization of acquired intangibles 15,369 16,781 Acquisition and integration-related costs 17,510 5,946 Restructuring 13 (80 ) Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 3,233 2,205 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* (2,584 ) (2,454 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (85,397 ) (25,834 ) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 261,785 $ 227,373

* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Net Income Reconciliation Years Ended December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 (in thousands) (unaudited) Net income on a GAAP basis $ 848,952 $ 695,955 Stock-based compensation expense 270,439 210,090 Amortization of acquired intangibles 59,818 67,216 Acquisition and integration-related costs 41,103 22,413 Restructuring 55 (1,048 ) Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses (credits) (8,744 ) 6,163 Special charges* - 26,832 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets** 14,171 (6,745 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (52,475 ) (102,456 ) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 1,173,319 $ 918,420

* Includes costs related to a voluntary retirement program in the second quarter of 2021. ** Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.88 $ 0.63 Stock-based compensation expense 0.27 0.20 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.06 0.06 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.06 0.02 Restructuring - - Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses 0.01 0.01 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets* (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.31 ) (0.09 ) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 0.96 $ 0.82 Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share 272,997 278,253

* Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation Years Ended December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 3.09 $ 2.50 Stock-based compensation expense 0.98 0.75 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.22 0.24 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.15 0.08 Restructuring - - Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses (credits) (0.03 ) 0.02 Special charges* - 0.10 Other income or expense related to investments and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets** 0.05 (0.03 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.19 ) (0.37 ) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 4.27 $ 3.29 Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share 275,011 278,858

* Includes costs related to a voluntary retirement program in the second quarter of 2021. ** Includes, as applicable, equity in losses or income from investments, write-down of investments, gains or losses on investments and gains or losses on non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets recorded in other income or expense.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 882,325 $ 1,088,940 Receivables, net 486,710 337,596 Inventories 128,005 115,721 Prepaid expenses and other 209,727 173,512 Total current assets 1,706,767 1,715,769 Property, plant and equipment, net 371,451 305,911 Goodwill 1,374,268 928,358 Acquired intangibles, net 354,617 233,265 Deferred taxes 853,691 763,770 Other assets 476,277 439,226 Total assets $ 5,137,071 $ 4,386,299 Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ 100,000 $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 557,158 417,283 Current portion of deferred revenue 690,538 553,942 Total current liabilities 1,347,696 971,225 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of deferred revenue 91,524 101,148 Long-term debt 648,078 347,588 Other long-term liabilities 304,660 225,663 Total long-term liabilities 1,044,262 674,399 Stockholders' equity 2,745,113 2,740,675 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,137,071 $ 4,386,299

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Income Statements For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 Revenue: Product and maintenance $ 845,880 $ 719,849 $ 3,340,197 $ 2,812,947 Services 53,997 53,187 221,521 175,297 Total revenue 899,877 773,036 3,561,718 2,988,244 Costs and expenses: Cost of product and maintenance 69,702 47,714 273,565 222,647 Cost of services 23,813 21,979 98,058 84,359 Marketing and sales 171,817 148,068 604,224 560,262 Research and development 350,423 288,953 1,251,544 1,134,277 General and administrative 68,065 65,743 242,116 189,018 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,927 4,979 18,470 19,640 Restructuring 13 (80 ) 55 (1,048 ) Total costs and expenses 688,760 577,356 2,488,032 2,209,155 Income from operations 211,117 195,680 1,073,686 779,089 Interest expense (9,082 ) (4,251 ) (22,934 ) (16,980 ) Other income (expense), net 8,490 2,625 (5,389 ) 6,326 Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes 210,525 194,054 1,045,363 768,435 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (29,867 ) 17,475 196,411 72,480 Net income $ 240,392 $ 176,579 $ 848,952 $ 695,955 Net income per share - basic $ 0.89 $ 0.65 $ 3.13 $ 2.54 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.63 $ 3.09 $ 2.50 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 269,709 273,066 271,198 273,504 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 272,997 278,253 275,011 278,858

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, January 1, 2022 2022 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year $ 1,088,940 $ 928,432 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 848,952 695,955 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 132,088 142,308 Amortization of debt discount and fees 1,134 1,219 Stock-based compensation 270,439 210,090 (Gain) loss on investments, net 5,425 (580 ) Deferred income taxes (107,606 ) (43,178 ) Provisions for losses on receivables 204 525 ROU asset amortization and change in operating lease liabilities 3,342 (11,606 ) Other non-cash items 371 427 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired businesses: Receivables (138,471 ) 2,014 Inventories (23,073 ) (39,027 ) Prepaid expenses and other (38,927 ) (34,342 ) Other assets (933 ) (7,133 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 113,945 67,356 Deferred revenue 131,462 100,731 Other long-term liabilities 43,542 16,199 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,241,894 1,100,958 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of non-marketable investments (1,000 ) - Proceeds from the sale of non-marketable investments 366 128 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (123,215 ) (65,298 ) Purchases of intangible assets (1,000 ) (1,583 ) Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired (613,785 ) (226,201 ) Net cash used for investing activities (738,634 ) (292,954 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 585,000 - Payments on revolving credit facility (485,000 ) - Proceeds from term loan 300,000 - Payment of debt issuance costs (425 ) (1,285 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 105,331 87,772 Stock received for payment of employee taxes on vesting of restricted stock (111,864 ) (117,982 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (1,050,091 ) (612,297 ) Net cash used for financing activities (657,049 ) (643,792 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (52,826 ) (3,704 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (206,615 ) 160,508 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 882,325 $ 1,088,940

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Unaudited) Revenue Mix by Geography (% of Total Revenue) 2021 2022 GEOGRAPHY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Americas 46% 44% 46% 43% 45% 47% 45% 45% 46% 46% China 12% 14% 13% 12% 13% 16% 13% 17% 13% 15% Other Asia 18% 19% 18% 21% 19% 18% 18% 17% 18% 18% Europe, Middle East and Africa 18% 17% 17% 18% 17% 14% 18% 16% 17% 16% Japan 6% 6% 6% 6% 6% 5% 6% 5% 6% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Revenue Mix by Product Category (% of Total Revenue) 2021 2022 PRODUCT CATEGORY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Custom IC Design and Simulation 23% 23% 23% 24% 23% 22% 23% 22% 22% 22% Digital IC Design and Signoff 27% 28% 29% 29% 29% 27% 27% 29% 28% 28% Functional Verification, including Emulation and Prototyping Hardware 26% 25% 23% 21% 24% 28% 24% 25% 25% 26% IP 14% 13% 14% 14% 13% 13% 14% 12% 12% 12% System Design and Analysis 10% 11% 11% 12% 11% 10% 12% 12% 13% 12% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Operating Margin As of February 13, 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Forecast Forecast GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue 31% - 32% 30.5% - 32.0% Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue: Stock-based compensation expense 8% 8% Amortization of acquired intangibles 1% 1% Acquisition and integration-related costs 1% 1% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue† 41% - 42% 40.5% - 42.0%

†The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Diluted Net Income Per Share As of February 13, 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Forecast Forecast Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $0.84 to $0.88 $3.24 to $3.34 Stock-based compensation expense 0.28 1.21 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.05 0.21 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.05 0.15 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.01 0.09 Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis† $1.23 to $1.27 $4.90 to $5.00 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Net Income As of February 13, 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 ($ in millions) Forecast Forecast Net income on a GAAP basis $230 to $241 $886 to $913 Stock-based compensation expense 77 330 Amortization of acquired intangibles 15 58 Acquisition and integration-related costs 13 40 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 1 24 Net income on a non-GAAP basis† $336 to $347 $1,338 to $1,365

†The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

