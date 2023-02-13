MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2022 and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Record revenues of $890.7 million

Record revenues from solar segment of $837.0 million

GAAP gross margin of 29.3%

Non-GAAP gross margin of 30.2%

Gross margin from solar segment of 32.4%

GAAP operating loss of $5.2 million

Record non-GAAP operating profit of $149.6 million

GAAP net income of $20.8 million

Record non-GAAP net income of $171.5 million

GAAP net diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.36

Record non-GAAP net diluted EPS of $2.86

3.14 Gigawatts (AC) of inverters shipped

217.6 MWh of batteries shipped

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Record revenues of $3.11 billion, up 58% year over year from 2021

Record revenues from solar segment of $2.92 billion, up 63% year over year from 2021

GAAP gross margin of 27.2%

Non-GAAP gross margin of 28.2%

Gross margin from solar segment of 29.8%

GAAP net income of $93.8 million

Record Non-GAAP net income of $351.2 million

GAAP net diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.65

Record Non-GAAP net diluted EPS of $5.95

10.5 Gigawatts (AC) of inverters shipped

889 MWh of batteries shipped

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter results that conclude a challenging yet very successful year. The global economic and geopolitical events coupled with post pandemic dynamics created an unprecedented demand for solar energy in general and our products in particular," said Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge. "I am proud that our extraordinary global team of employees was able to overcome the hurdles we faced and conclude a record year in almost every element of our operations. We are excited about the opportunities of the year ahead and expect to continue our profitable growth momentum."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary

The Company reported record revenues of $890.7 million, up 6% from $836.7 million in the prior quarter and up 61% from $551.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenues from the solar segment were a record $837.0 million, up 6% from $788.6 million in the prior quarter and up 66% from $502.7 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP gross margin was 29.3%, up from 26.5% in the prior quarter and up from 29.1% in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 30.2%, up from 27.3% in the prior quarter and down from 30.3% in the same quarter last year.

Gross margin from the solar segment was 32.4%, up from 28.3% in the prior quarter and down from 32.8% in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating expenses were $266.2 million, up 93% from $137.6 million in the prior quarter and up 123% from $119.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $119.0 million, up 10% from $108.3 million in the prior quarter and up 26% from $94.1 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating loss was $5.2 million, down from operating income of $84.4 million in the prior quarter and down from operating income of $41.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating income was a record $149.6 million, up 24% from $120.2 million in the prior quarter and up 105% from $72.9 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP net income was $20.8 million, down 16% from $24.7 million in the prior quarter and down 49% from $41.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net income was a record $171.5 million, up 217% from $54.1 million in the prior quarter and up 173% from $62.8 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP net diluted EPS was $0.36, down from $0.43 in the prior quarter and down from $0.74 in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net diluted EPS was a record $2.86, up from $0.91 in the prior quarter and up from $1.10 in the same quarter last year.

Cash flow from operating activities was $111.3 million, up from $5.6 million in the prior quarter and up from $89.6 million in the same quarter last year.

As of December 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted bank deposits and marketable securities totaled $1.04 billion, net of debt, compared to $937.6 million on September 30, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Summary

Total record revenues of $3.11 billion, up 58% from $1.96 billion in the prior year.

GAAP gross margin was 27.2%, down from 32.0% in the prior year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 28.2%, down from 33.5% in the prior year.

GAAP operating income was $166.1 million, down 20% from $207.1 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP operating income was a record $441.7 million, up 37% from $321.4 million in the prior year.

GAAP net income was $93.8 million, down 45% from $169.2 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income was a record $351.2 million, up 29% from $272.9 million in the prior year.

GAAP net diluted EPS was $1.65, down from $3.06 in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net diluted EPS was a record $5.95, up from $4.81 in the prior year.

Cash flow from operating activities of $31.3 million, down from $214.1 million in the prior year.

Outlook for the First Quarter 2023

The Company also provides guidance for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023 as follows:

Revenues to be within the range of $915 million to $945 million

Non-GAAP gross margin expected to be within the range of 28% to 31%

Non-GAAP operating profit to be within the range of $150 million to $170 million

Revenues from the solar segment to be within the range of $875 million to $905 million

Gross margin from the solar segment expected to be within the range of 31% to 34%

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, February 13, 2023. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 866-952-8559. For international callers, please dial +1 785-424-1744. The Conference ID is SEDG. To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast will also be available in the Investors Relations section of the Company's website at: http://investors.solaredge.com

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net diluted EPS, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP gross margin from sale of solar products. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this release. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include information, among other things, concerning: our possible or assumed future results of operations; future demands for solar energy solutions; business strategies; technology developments; financing and investment plans; dividend policy; competitive position; industry and regulatory environment; general economic conditions; potential growth opportunities; and the effects of competition. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negative or plural of those terms and other like terminology.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on February 22, 2022 and our quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC. All information set forth in this release is as of February 13, 2023. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Revenues $ 890,702 $ 551,915 $ 3,110,279 $ 1,963,865 Cost of revenues 629,655 391,424 2,265,631 1,334,547 Gross profit 261,047 160,491 844,648 629,318 Operating expenses: Research and development 78,959 64,326 289,814 219,633 Sales and marketing 42,663 33,248 159,680 119,000 General and administrative 30,013 21,879 112,496 82,196 Goodwill impairment and other operating expenses, net 114,575 - 116,538 1,350 Total operating expenses 266,210 119,453 678,528 422,179 Operating income (loss) (5,163 ) 41,038 166,120 207,139 Financial income (expense), net 56,101 (6,324 ) 3,316 (19,915 ) Other income 186 - 7,719 - Income before income taxes 51,124 34,714 177,155 187,224 Income tax benefit (expense) (30,295 ) 6,240 (83,376 ) (18,054 ) Net income $ 20,829 $ 40,954 $ 93,779 $ 169,170

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 783,112 $ 530,089 Marketable securities 241,117 167,728 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $3,202 and $2,626, respectively 905,146 456,339 Inventories, net 729,201 380,143 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 241,082 176,992 Total current assets 2,899,658 1,711,291 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 645,491 482,228 Deferred tax assets, net 44,153 27,572 Property, plant and equipment, net 543,969 410,379 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 62,754 47,137 Intangible assets, net 19,929 58,861 Goodwill 31,189 129,629 Other long-term assets 18,806 33,856 Total long-term assets 1,366,291 1,189,662 Total assets 4,265,949 2,900,953 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables, net 459,831 252,068 Employees and payroll accruals 85,158 74,465 Warranty obligations 103,975 71,480 Deferred revenues and customers advances 26,641 17,789 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 214,112 109,379 Total current liabilities 889,717 525,181 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Convertible senior notes, net 624,451 621,535 Warranty obligations 281,082 193,680 Deferred revenues 186,936 151,556 Finance lease liabilities 45,385 40,508 Operating lease liabilities 46,256 38,912 Other long-term liabilities 15,756 19,542 Total long-term liabilities 1,199,866 1,065,733 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock of $0.0001 par value - Authorized: 125,000,000 shares as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; issued and outstanding: 56,133,404 and 52,815,395 shares as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 6 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,505,632 687,295 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (73,109 ) (27,319 ) Retained earnings 743,837 650,058 Total stockholders' equity 2,176,366 1,310,039 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,265,949 $ 2,900,953

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, except per share data) Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 93,779 $ 169,170 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 40,580 29,359 Amortization of intangible assets 9,096 10,176 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 2,916 2,903 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on available-for-sale marketable securities, net 9,310 9,462 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 118,492 - Stock-based compensation expenses 145,539 102,593 Gain from sale of privately held company (7,719 ) - Deferred income taxes, net (11,055 ) (12,045 ) Exchange rate fluctuations and other items, net 10,052 20,697 Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories, net (341,085 ) (43,051 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (64,991 ) (39,444 ) Trade receivables, net (457,610 ) (247,723 ) Trade payables, net 194,524 91,709 Employees and payroll accruals 26,238 26,519 Warranty obligations 120,169 60,524 Deferred revenues and customers advances 44,376 29,936 Other liabilities, net 98,673 3,344 Net cash provided by operating activities 31,284 214,129 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceed from sales and maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities 231,210 202,188 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (169,341 ) (149,251 ) Investment in available-for-sale marketable securities (507,171 ) (579,377 ) Investment in a privately-held company - (16,643 ) Proceeds from sale of a privately-held company 24,362 - Withdrawal from bank deposits, net - 60,096 Withdrawal from (investment in) restricted bank Deposits, net (242 ) 798 Other investing activities 4,138 (2,022 ) Net cash used in investing activities (417,044 ) (484,211 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from secondary public offering, net of issuance costs 650,526 - Repayment of bank loans (138 ) (16,073 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock-based award 4,030 6,486 Tax withholding in connection with stock-based awards, net 3,023 (4,283 ) Other financing activities (2,834 ) (1,308 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 654,607 (15,178 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 268,847 (285,260 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 530,089 827,146 Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents (15,824 ) (11,797 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 783,112 $ 530,089

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Three Months Ended Year ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 261,047 $ 222,001 $ 160,491 $ 844,648 $ 629,318 Revenues from finance component (174 ) (159 ) (122 ) (614 ) (418 ) Stock-based compensation 6,810 4,661 4,373 21,818 18,743 Disposal of assets related to Critical Power - - - 4,314 - Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 961 2,064 2,272 7,429 9,326 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 268,644 $ 228,567 $ 167,014 $ 877,595 $ 656,969 Gross margin (GAAP) 29.3 % 26.5 % 29.1 % 27.2 % 32.0 % Revenues from finance component 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Stock-based compensation 0.8 % 0.6 % 0.8 % 0.7 % 1.0 % Disposal of assets related to Critical Power - % - % - % 0.1 % - % Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.4 % 0.2 % 0.5 % Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 30.2 % 27.3 % 30.3 % 28.2 % 33.5 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 266,210 $ 137,594 $ 119,453 $ 678,528 $ 422,179 Stock-based compensation - R&D (16,854 ) (14,553 ) (14,872 ) (63,211 ) (45,424 ) Stock-based compensation - S&M (7,928 ) (9,341 ) (5,882 ) (31,017 ) (22,834 ) Stock-based compensation - G&A (7,015 ) (7,196 ) (4,076 ) (29,493 ) (15,592 ) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - R&D (301 ) (302 ) (302 ) (1,206 ) (530 ) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - S&M (173 ) (187 ) (225 ) (822 ) (927 ) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - G&A (4 ) (6 ) (6 ) (21 ) (29 ) Assets impairment (114,473 ) 19 - (119,141 ) (2,209 ) Gain (loss) from assets sales and disposal (93 ) 744 18 1,053 117 Other items (359 ) 1,559 - 1,200 859 Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 119,010 $ 108,331 $ 94,108 $ 435,870 $ 335,610

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Three Months Ended Year ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Operating income (GAAP) $ (5,163 ) $ 84,407 $ 41,038 $ 166,120 $ 207,139 Revenues from finance component (174 ) (159 ) (122 ) (614 ) (418 ) Disposal of assets related to Critical Power - - - 4,314 - Stock-based compensation 38,607 35,751 29,203 145,539 102,593 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 1,439 2,559 2,805 9,478 10,812 Assets impairment 114,473 (19 ) - 119,141 2,209 Loss (gain) from assets sales and disposal 93 (744 ) (18 ) (1,053 ) (117 ) Other items 359 (1,559 ) - (1,200 ) (859 ) Operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 149,634 $ 120,236 $ 72,906 $ 441,725 $ 321,359 Financial income (expense), net (GAAP) $ 56,101 $ (33,025 ) $ (6,324 ) $ 3,316 $ (19,915 ) Notes due 2025 730 730 727 2,916 2,903 Non cash interest 1,955 1,775 1,527 7,038 5,771 Unrealized losses (170 ) - (541 ) (170 ) (541 ) Currency fluctuation related to lease standard 749 (1,116 ) 2,422 (11,187 ) 2,007 Financial income (expense), net (Non-GAAP) $ 59,365 $ (31,636 ) $ (2,189 ) $ 1,913 $ (9,775 ) Other income (GAAP) $ 186 $ 7,533 $ - $ 7,719 $ - Gain from sale of investment in privately-held company (186 ) (7,533 ) - (7,719 ) - Other income (Non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Income tax benefit (expense) (GAAP) $ (30,295 ) $ (34,172 ) $ 6,240 $ (83,376 ) $ (18,054 ) Uncertain tax positions - - (9,007 ) - (9,007 ) Income tax adjustment (7,186 ) (291 ) (5,181 ) (9,067 ) (11,639 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (Non-GAAP) $ (37,481 ) $ (34,463 ) $ (7,948 ) $ (92,443 ) $ (38,700 )

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Three Months Ended Year ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 20,829 $ 24,743 $ 40,954 $ 93,779 $ 169,170 Revenues from finance component (174 ) (159 ) (122 ) (614 ) (418 ) Disposal of assets related to Critical Power - - - 4,314 - Stock-based compensation 38,607 35,751 29,203 145,539 102,593 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 1,439 2,559 2,805 9,478 10,812 Assets impairment 114,473 (19 ) - 119,141 2,209 Loss (gain) from assets sales and disposal 93 (744 ) (18 ) (1,053 ) (117 ) Other items 359 (1,559 ) - (1,200 ) (859 ) Notes due 2025 730 730 727 2,916 2,903 Non cash interest 1,955 1,775 1,527 7,038 5,771 Unrealized losses (170 ) - (541 ) (170 ) (541 ) Currency fluctuation related to lease standard 749 (1,116 ) 2,422 (11,187 ) 2,007 Gain from sale of investment in privately-held company (186 ) (7,533 ) - (7,719 ) - Uncertain tax positions - - (9,007 ) - (9,007 ) Income tax adjustment (7,186 ) (291 ) (5,181 ) (9,067 ) (11,639 ) Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 171,518 $ 54,137 $ 62,769 $ 351,195 $ 272,884 Net basic earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.37 $ 0.44 $ 0.78 $ 1.70 $ 3.24 Revenues from finance component 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Disposal of assets related to Critical Power - - - 0.08 - Stock-based compensation 0.69 0.64 0.55 2.64 1.97 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.02 0.05 0.05 0.17 0.21 Assets impairment 2.05 0.00 - 2.17 0.05 Loss (gain) from assets sales and disposal 0.00 (0.02 ) 0.00 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Other items 0.01 (0.02 ) - (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Notes due 2025 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.05 0.05 Non cash interest 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.13 0.11 Unrealized losses (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Currency fluctuation related to lease standard 0.02 (0.02 ) 0.04 (0.20 ) 0.04 Gain from sale of investment in privately-held company (0.01 ) (0.13 ) - (0.14 ) - Uncertain tax positions - - (0.17 ) - (0.17 ) Income tax adjustment (0.13 ) (0.01 ) (0.10 ) (0.16 ) (0.22 ) Net basic earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 3.06 $ 0.97 $ 1.19 $ 6.38 $ 5.23

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Three Months Ended Year ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.36 $ 0.43 $ 0.74 $ 1.65 $ 3.06 Revenues from finance component 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Disposal of assets related to Critical Power - - - 0.08 - Stock-based compensation 0.64 0.59 0.50 2.43 1.77 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.02 0.05 0.05 0.16 0.19 Assets impairment 1.91 0.00 - 2.02 0.04 Loss (gain) from assets sales and disposal 0.00 (0.02 ) 0.00 (0.02 ) 0.00 Other items 0.01 (0.02 ) - (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Notes due 2025 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.02 Non cash interest 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.12 0.10 Unrealized losses - - (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) Currency fluctuation related to lease standard 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.04 (0.19 ) 0.03 Gain from sale of investment in privately-held company 0.00 (0.13 ) - (0.13 ) - Uncertain tax positions - - (0.16 ) - (0.16 ) Income tax adjustment (0.12 ) 0.00 (0.09 ) (0.15 ) (0.20 ) Net diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 2.86 $ 0.91 $ 1.10 $ 5.95 $ 4.81 Number of shares used in computing net diluted earnings per share (GAAP) 58,734,719 58,747,538 56,011,040 55,087,770 55,971,030 Stock-based compensation 1,237,266 784,228 894,079 963,373 773,636 Number of shares used in computing net diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) 59,971,985 59,531,766 56,905,119 56,051,143 56,744,666

