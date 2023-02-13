ROCHESTER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) today reported operating results for its fourth quarter of 2022, which ended December 31, 2022.

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter to close 2022," said Bill Higgins, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our teams successfully addressed multiple challenges throughout the past year. We overcame supply chain challenges and managed inflationary pressures while serving customers, winning new business, and developing new products. Full year Revenue, Gross profit, Operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA all moved higher compared to 2021's results.

"Our Engineered Composites segment grew its top line 37%, the result of recovering LEAP production and new business wins, headlined by expanded content on the CH-53K helicopter program.

"Our Machine Clothing segment's execution and financial results continued to be impressive. The segment delivered excellent profitability in 2022 with Adjusted EBITDA margins exceeding 37% despite the inflationary environment."

For the fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2022:

Net sales were $268.8 million, up 12.0%, or 15.5% after adjusting for currency translation, when compared to the prior year, driven by growth in the Engineered Composites segment.

Gross profit of $97.1 million was 1.1% higher than the $96.1 million reported for the same period of 2021, mainly due to higher net sales in the lower margin Engineered Composites segment.

Selling, Technical, General, and Research (STG&R) expenses were $59.3 million, compared to $53.2 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was driven by higher foreign currency revaluation expense, incentive compensation costs, and investments in sales and marketing activities.

Operating income was $37.9 million, compared to $41.7 million in the prior year, a decrease of 9.2%.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 42.1% compared to a 27.3% effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2021, due to a shift in taxable income to higher tax rate jurisdictions and unfavorable effects of discrete items.

Net income attributable to the Company was $18.1 million ($0.58 per share), compared to $28.6 million ($0.89 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings per share (or Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure) was $0.75 per share, compared to $0.86 per share for the same period of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $58.4 million, compared to $60.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3.6%.

Please see the tables below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures.

"We are in a solid position as we enter 2023 with a strong balance sheet and healthy order books," said Stephen Nolan, Chief Financial Officer. "We expect to sustain strong results consistent with our long-term goals for both of our businesses in the coming year."

Outlook for Full-Year 2023

Albany International announces its initial financial guidance for the full-year 2023:

Total company revenue between $1.01 and $1.05 billion;

Effective income tax rate, including tax adjustments, between 28% and 30%;

Total company depreciation and amortization between $70 and $75 million;

Capital expenditures in the range of $90 to $100 million;

GAAP and Adjusted earnings per share between $3.10 and $3.60;

Total company Adjusted EBITDA between $225 to $255 million;

Machine Clothing revenue between $590 to $610 million;

Machine Clothing Adjusted EBITDA between $205 and $225 million;

Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) revenue between $420 to $440 million; and

Albany Engineered Composites Adjusted EBITDA between $80 to $90 million.

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 268,786 $ 239,918 $ 1,034,887 $ 929,240 Cost of goods sold 171,694 143,843 645,105 550,849 Gross profit 97,092 96,075 389,782 378,391 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 49,388 43,228 168,713 160,127 Technical and research expenses 9,957 10,006 39,941 38,922 Restructuring expenses, net (162 ) 1,101 106 1,331 Operating income 37,909 41,740 181,022 178,011 Interest expense, net 2,664 3,370 14,000 14,891 Pension settlement expense - - 49,128 - Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) grant - - - (5,832 ) Other expense/(income), net 3,805 (1,194 ) (14,086 ) 3,021 Income before income taxes 31,440 39,564 131,980 165,931 Income tax expense 13,199 10,788 35,472 47,163 Net income 18,241 28,776 96,508 118,768 Net income/(loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest 111 140 746 290 Net income attributable to the Company $ 18,130 $ 28,636 $ 95,762 $ 118,478 Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.89 $ 3.06 $ 3.66 Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.88 $ 3.04 $ 3.65 Shares of the Company used in computing earnings per share: Basic 31,111 32,285 31,339 32,348 Diluted 31,267 32,398 31,455 32,463 Dividends declared per share, Class A and Class B $ 0.25 $ 0.21 $ 0.88 $ 0.81

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 291,776 $ 302,036 Accounts receivable, net 200,018 191,985 Contract assets, net 148,695 112,546 Inventories 139,050 117,882 Income taxes prepaid and receivable 7,938 1,958 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,962 32,394 Total current assets $ 838,439 $ 758,801 Property, plant and equipment, net 445,658 436,417 Intangibles, net 33,811 39,081 Goodwill 178,217 182,124 Deferred income taxes 15,196 26,376 Noncurrent receivables, net 27,913 31,849 Other assets 103,021 81,416 Total assets $ 1,642,255 $ 1,556,064 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 69,707 $ 68,954 Accrued liabilities 126,385 124,325 Current maturities of long-term debt - - Income taxes payable 15,224 14,887 Total current liabilities 211,316 208,166 Long-term debt 439,000 350,000 Other noncurrent liabilities 108,758 107,794 Deferred taxes and other liabilities 15,638 12,499 Total liabilities 774,712 678,459 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $5.00 per share; authorized 2,000,000 shares; none issued - - Class A Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares; 40,785,434 issued in 2022 and 40,760,577 in 2021 41 41 Class B Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; authorized 25,000,000 shares; none issued and outstanding in 2022 and 104 in 2021 - - Additional paid in capital 441,540 436,996 Retained earnings 931,318 863,057 Accumulated items of other comprehensive income: Translation adjustments (146,851 ) (105,880 ) Pension and postretirement liability adjustments (15,783 ) (38,490 ) Derivative valuation adjustment 17,707 (1,614 ) Treasury stock (Class A), at cost; 9,674,542 shares in 2022 and 8,665,090 in 2021 (364,923 ) (280,143 ) Total Company shareholders' equity 863,049 873,967 Noncontrolling interest 4,494 3,638 Total equity 867,543 877,605 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,642,255 $ 1,556,064

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 18,241 $ 28,776 $ 96,508 $ 118,768 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 15,616 16,645 62,480 65,130 Amortization 1,525 2,263 6,569 9,125 Change in deferred taxes and other liabilities 7,086 5,159 (8,496 ) 12,181 Impairment of property, plant, equipment, and inventory (802 ) 293 1,808 856 Non-cash interest expense 278 282 1,118 875 Non-cash portion of pension settlement expense - - 42,657 - Compensation and benefits paid or payable in Class A Common Stock 1,245 914 4,527 3,146 Provision/(recovery) for credit losses from uncollected receivables and contract assets 523 (141 ) 1,408 (1,299 ) Foreign currency remeasurement (gain)/loss on intercompany loans 2,195 (2,599 ) (4,434 ) (3,150 ) Fair value adjustment on foreign currency options (100 ) - (509 ) 169 Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided/(used) cash: Accounts receivable 5,959 6,558 (14,301 ) (7,734 ) Contract assets 767 3,276 (36,434 ) 25,446 Inventories 354 (104 ) (24,541 ) (9,942 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,401 ) (3,442 ) (4,134 ) (998 ) Income taxes prepaid and receivable (3,826 ) 1,536 (6,005 ) 3,944 Accounts payable 3,491 5,180 8,572 9,492 Accrued liabilities 15,850 11,537 3,226 (774 ) Income taxes payable (2,456 ) 608 183 (477 ) Noncurrent receivables 935 1,523 3,911 4,355 Other noncurrent liabilities (4,173 ) (8,131 ) (10,133 ) (13,713 ) Other, net (400 ) (1,157 ) 4,234 2,075 Net cash provided by operating activities 60,907 68,976 128,214 217,475 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (42,727 ) (21,039 ) (93,675 ) (52,793 ) Purchased software (789 ) (512 ) (2,673 ) (906 ) Net cash used in investing activities (43,516 ) (21,551 ) (96,348 ) (53,699 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 17,000 - 162,000 8,000 Principal payments on debt (25,000 ) - (73,000 ) (56,009 ) Principal payments on finance lease liabilities - (371 ) (654 ) (1,438 ) Debt acquisition costs - - - - Purchase of Treasury shares - (23,449 ) (84,780 ) (23,449 ) Taxes paid in lieu of share issuance - - (770 ) (998 ) Proceeds from options exercised - - 17 153 Dividends paid (6,533 ) (6,476 ) (26,465 ) (25,894 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,533 ) (30,296 ) (23,652 ) (99,635 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 12,436 (1,310 ) (18,474 ) (3,421 ) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,294 15,819 (10,260 ) 60,720 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 276,482 286,217 302,036 241,316 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 291,776 $ 302,036 $ 291,776 $ 302,036

Financial tables and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures

The following tables present Net sales and the effect of changes in currency translation rates:

(in thousands, except percentages) Net sales as reported, Q4 2022 (Decrease) due to changes in currency translation rates Q4 2022 sales on same basis as Q4 2021 currency translation rates Net sales as reported, Q4 2021 % Change compared to Q4 2021, excluding currency rate effects Machine Clothing $ 150,340 $ (6,303 ) $ 156,643 $ 156,717 - % Albany Engineered Composites 118,446 (1,979 ) 120,425 83,201 44.7 % Consolidated total $ 268,786 $ (8,282 ) $ 277,068 $ 239,918 15.5 % (in thousands, except percentages) Net sales as reported, YTD 2022 Increase due to changes in currency translation rates YTD 2022 sales on same basis as 2021 currency translation rates Net sales as reported, YTD 2021 % Change compared to 2021, excluding currency rate effects Machine Clothing $ 609,461 $ (20,848 ) $ 630,309 $ 619,015 1.8 % Albany Engineered Composites 425,426 (7,610 ) 433,036 310,225 39.6 % Consolidated total $ 1,034,887 $ (28,458 ) $ 1,063,345 $ 929,240 14.4 %

The following tables present Gross profit and Gross profit margin:

(in thousands, except percentages) Gross profit, Q4 2022 Gross profit margin, Q4 2022 Gross profit, Q4 2021 Gross profit margin, Q4 2021 Machine Clothing $ 74,851 49.8 % $ 82,030 52.3 % Albany Engineered Composites 22,241 18.8 % 14,045 16.9 % Consolidated total $ 97,092 36.1 % $ 96,075 40.0 %

(in thousands, except percentages) Gross profit, YTD 2022 Gross profit margin, YTD 2022 Gross profit, YTD 2021 Gross profit margin, YTD 2021 Machine Clothing $ 312,285 51.2 % $ 322,457 52.1 % Albany Engineered Composites 77,497 18.2 % 55,934 18.0 % Consolidated total $ 389,782 37.7 % $ 378,391 40.7 %

A reconciliation from Net income/(loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the current-year and comparable prior-year periods has been calculated as follows:

Three months ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Machine Clothing Albany Engineered Composites Corporate expenses and other Total Company Net income/(loss) (GAAP) $ 44,462 $ 10,891 $ (37,112 ) $ 18,241 Interest expense, net - - 2,664 2,664 Income tax expense - - 13,199 13,199 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,767 11,410 964 17,141 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 49,229 22,301 (20,285 ) 51,245 Restructuring expenses, net (163 ) - 1 (162 ) Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a) 3,170 (83 ) 7,663 10,750 Acquisition/integration costs - 251 - 251 Dissolution of business relationships in Russia (79 ) - - (79 ) IP address sales - - (3,420 ) (3,420 ) Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest - (184 ) - (184 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 52,157 $ 22,285 $ (16,041 ) $ 58,401 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP) 34.7 % 18.8 % - 21.7 % Three months ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Machine Clothing Albany Engineered Composites Corporate expenses and other Total Company Net income/(loss) (GAAP) $ 53,923 $ 3,141 $ (28,288 ) $ 28,776 Interest expense, net - - 3,370 3,370 Income tax expense - - 10,788 10,788 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,919 13,076 913 18,908 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 58,842 16,217 (13,217 ) 61,842 Restructuring expenses, net 1,009 72 20 1,101 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a) (151 ) (313 ) (1,998 ) (2,462 ) Acquisition/integration costs - 255 - 255 AMJP grant - 138 - 138 Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest - (304 ) - (304 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 59,700 $ 16,065 $ (15,195 ) $ 60,570 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP) 38.1 % 19.3 % - 25.2 %

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Machine Clothing Albany Engineered Composites Corporate expenses and other Total Company Net income/(loss) (GAAP) $ 206,214 $ 31,579 $ (141,285 ) $ 96,508 Interest expense, net - - 14,000 14,000 Income tax expense - - 35,472 35,472 Depreciation and amortization expense 19,483 46,202 3,364 69,049 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 225,697 77,781 (88,449 ) 215,029 Restructuring expenses, net 92 - 14 106 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a) (520 ) 672 (9,981 ) (9,829 ) Dissolution of business relationships in Russia 1,494 - 781 2,275 Pension settlement expense - - 49,128 49,128 IP address sales - - (3,420 ) (3,420 ) Acquisition/integration costs - 1,057 - 1,057 Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest - (817 ) - (817 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 226,763 $ 78,693 $ (51,927 ) $ 253,529 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP) 37.2 % 18.5 % - % 24.5 % Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Machine Clothing Albany Engineered Composites Corporate expenses and other Total Company Net income/(loss) (GAAP) $ 215,654 $ 16,160 $ (113,046 ) $ 118,768 Interest expense, net - - 14,891 14,891 Income tax expense - - 47,163 47,163 Depreciation and amortization expense 20,191 50,402 3,662 74,255 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 235,845 66,562 (47,330 ) 255,077 Restructuring expenses, net 1,202 32 97 1,331 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a) (307 ) 50 (1,185 ) (1,442 ) AMJP grant - 1,101 (5,832 ) (4,731 ) Acquisition/integration costs - 1,166 - 1,166 Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest - (510 ) - (510 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 236,740 $ 68,401 $ (54,250 ) $ 250,891 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP) 38.2 % 22.0 % - 27.0 %

Per share impact of the adjustments to earnings per share are as follows:

Three months ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Pre tax Amounts Tax Effect After tax Effect Per share Effect Restructuring expenses, net $ (162 ) $ (41 ) $ (121 ) $ 0.00 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a) 10,750 3,247 7,503 0.24 Dissolution of business relationships in Russia (79 ) (9 ) (70 ) 0.00 IP address sales (3,420 ) (872 ) (2,548 ) (0.08 ) Acquisition/integration costs 251 75 176 0.01 Three months ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Pre tax Amounts Tax Effect After tax Effect Per share Effect Restructuring expenses, net $ 1,101 $ 332 $ 769 $ 0.02 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a) (2,462 ) (655 ) (1,807 ) (0.06 ) Acquisition/integration costs 255 76 179 0.01 AMJP grant 138 42 96 0.00 Year ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Pre tax Amounts Tax Effect After tax Effect Per share Effect Restructuring expenses, net $ 106 $ 34 $ 72 $ 0.01 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a) (9,829 ) (2,582 ) (7,247 ) (0.23 ) Dissolution of business relationships in Russia 2,275 305 1,970 0.06 Pension settlement expense 49,128 11,947 37,181 1.20 Tax impact of stranded OCI benefit from Tax Cuts and Job Act (TCJA) for pension liability (b) - 5,217 (5,217 ) (0.17 ) IP address sales (3,420 ) (872 ) (2,548 ) (0.08 ) Acquisition/integration costs 1,057 316 741 0.04 Year ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Pre tax Amounts Tax Effect After tax Effect Per share Effect Restructuring expenses, net $ 1,331 $ 399 $ 932 $ 0.02 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a) (1,442 ) (323 ) (1,119 ) (0.04 ) AMJP grant (4,731 ) (1,404 ) (3,327 ) (0.11 ) Acquisition/integration costs 1,166 349 817 0.04

The following table provides a reconciliation of Earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings per share:

Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, Per share amounts (Basic) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.58 $ 0.89 $ 3.06 $ 3.66 Adjustments, after tax: Restructuring expenses, net - 0.02 0.01 0.02 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a) 0.24 (0.06 ) (0.23 ) (0.04 ) Dissolution of business relationships in Russia - - 0.06 - Pension settlement charge - - 1.20 - Tax impact of stranded OCI benefit from Tax Cuts and Job Act (TCJA) for pension liability (b) - - (0.17 ) - IP address sales (0.08 ) - (0.08 ) - AMJP grant - - - (0.11 ) Acquisition/integration costs 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.04 Adjusted Earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.75 $ 0.86 $ 3.89 $ 3.57 (a) Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses represent unrealized gains and losses arising from the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in non-functional currencies on the balance sheet date. (b) Our Adjusted EPS excluded the benefit from the reclassification of stranded income tax effects caused by the TCJA associated with the US pension plan liability that was eliminated in September 2022, and would not be indicative of ongoing or expected future income tax rate at the Company. Management believes excluding pension settlement expense and its income tax impact, including the stranded income tax effects, from its Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS for the year ended December 31, 2022 would provide investors a transparent view and enhanced ability to better assess the Company's ongoing operational and financial performance.

The calculations of net debt are as follows:

(in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current maturities of long-term debt $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Long-term debt 439,000 447,000 485,000 427,000 350,000 Total debt 439,000 447,000 485,000 427,000 350,000 Cash and cash equivalents 291,776 276,482 320,870 307,415 302,036 Net debt (non GAAP) $ 147,224 $ 170,518 $ 164,130 $ 119,585 $ 47,964

The calculation of net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2022 is as follows:

Total Company Twelve months ended (in thousands) December 31, 2022 Net income/(loss) (GAAP) $ 96,508 Interest expense, net 14,000 Income tax expense 35,472 Depreciation and amortization expense 69,049 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 215,029 Restructuring expenses, net 106 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a) (9,829 ) Dissolution of business relationships in Russia 2,275 Pension settlement expense 49,128 IP address sales (3,420 ) Acquisition/integration costs 1,057 Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest (817 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 253,529

(in thousands, except for net leverage ratio) December 31, 2022 Net debt (non-GAAP) $ 147,224 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 253,529 Net leverage ratio (non-GAAP) 0.58

The tables below provide a reconciliation of initial outlook for the full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measures) to the comparable GAAP measures:

Initial Outlook Full Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Machine Clothing AEC (in millions) Low High Low High Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (c) $ 185 $ 205 $ 32 $ 41 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest - - (1 ) (1 ) Interest expense, net - - - - Income tax expense - - - - Depreciation and amortization 20 20 48 49 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 205 225 79 89 Restructuring expenses, net (c) - - - - Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c) - - - - Acquisition/integration costs (c) - - - - Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest - - 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 205 $ 225 $ 80 $ 90 (c) Interest, Other income/expense and Income taxes are not allocated to the business segments Initial Outlook Full Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Total Company (in millions) Low High Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (c) $ 98 $ 113 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest (1 ) (1 ) Interest expense, net 17 18 Income tax expense 40 49 Depreciation and amortization 70 75 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 224 254 Restructuring expenses, net (d) - - Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (d) - - Acquisition/integration costs (d) - - Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 225 $ 255 Total Company Forecast of Full Year 2023 Earnings per share (basic) (e) Low High Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (c) $ 3.10 $ 3.60 Restructuring expenses, net (d) - - Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (d) - - Acquisition/integration costs (d) - - Adjusted Earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 3.10 $ 3.60 (d) Due to the uncertainty of these items, we are unable to forecast these items for 2023. (e) Calculations based on estimated shares outstanding of approximately 31.2 million.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of custom-designed, consumable fabrics and process belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,200 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release, including the conference call commentary associated with this release, contains certain non-GAAP measures, that should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Such non-GAAP measures include net sales and percent change in net sales, excluding the impact of currency translation effects; EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin; Net debt; Net leverage ratio; and Adjusted earnings per share (or Adjusted EPS). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's operational performance.

Presenting Net sales and change in Net sales, after currency effects are excluded, provides management and investors insight into underlying sales trends. Net sales, or percent changes in net sales, excluding currency rate effects, are calculated by converting amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of a prior period. These amounts are then compared to the U.S. dollar amount as reported in the current period.

EBITDA (calculated as net income excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization), Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are performance measures that relate to the Company's continuing operations. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding costs or benefits that are not reflective of the Company's ongoing or expected future operational performance. Such excluded costs or benefits do not consist of normal, recurring cash items necessary to generate revenues or operate our business. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of net sales.

The Company defines Adjusted EPS as basic earnings per share (GAAP), adjusted by the after tax per share amount of costs or benefits not reflective of the Company's ongoing or expected future operational performance. The income tax effects are calculated using the applicable statutory income tax rate of the jurisdictions where such costs or benefits were incurred or the effective tax rate applicable to total company results.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Net debt aids investors in understanding the Company's debt position if all available cash were applied to pay down indebtedness.

Net leverage ratio informs the investors of the Company's financial leverage at the end of the reporting period, providing an indicator of the Company's ability to repay its debt.

We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates, guidance or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "look for," "guidance," "guide," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Because forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q), actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release or in the webcast include, without limitation, statements about macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary cost pressures, as well as global events, which include but are not limited to, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine military conflicts; paper-industry trends and conditions during 2022 and in future years; expectations in 2022 and in future periods of sales, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (both in dollars and as a percentage of net sales), Adjusted EPS, income, gross profit, gross margin, cash flows and other financial items in each of the Company's businesses, and for the Company as a whole; the timing and impact of production and development programs in the Company's AEC business segment and the sales growth potential of key AEC programs, as well as AEC as a whole; the amount and timing of capital expenditures, future tax rates and cash paid for taxes, depreciation and amortization; future debt and net debt levels and debt covenant ratios; and changes in currency rates and their impact on future revaluation gains and losses. Furthermore, a change in any one or more of the foregoing factors could have a material effect on the Company's financial results in any period. Such statements are based on current expectations, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Statements expressing management's assessments of the growth potential of its businesses, or referring to earlier assessments of such potential, are not intended as forecasts of actual future growth, and should not be relied on as such. While management believes such assessments to have a reasonable basis, such assessments are, by their nature, inherently uncertain. This release and earlier releases set forth a number of assumptions regarding these assessments, including historical results, independent forecasts regarding the markets in which these businesses operate, and the timing and magnitude of orders for our customers' products. Historical growth rates are no guarantee of future growth, and such independent forecasts and assumptions could prove materially incorrect in some cases.

