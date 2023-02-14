SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI's Solar4America Showcasing American-made Solar Modules at RE+ Northeast in Boston

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar4America, a Sacramento, Calif. based solar module manufacturing company, will showcase its American-made solar modules at RE+ Northeast in Boston, Massachusetts, February 22-23, 2023 (Booth #204).

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to be at RE+ Northeast this year, where we will showcase our American-made solar modules that we are delivering to customers across the US," said Denton Peng, Chairman of Solar4America.

The Solar4America module factory in Sacramento, California produces approximately 700MW with capacity ramping up to 2.4GW annually by 2024.

Currently, Solar4America has production capacities for 2023 on an array of modules including 330W/60 cells and 410W/72cells, 410W/108 half-cut cells all black panels for the residential market and 410W/72 cells (silver) and 550W bifacial solar panels for commercial and industrial markets.

"In Boston we are also announcing our latest product innovation for the commercial and industrial solar market, the Pioneer5 575W TOPCON module with an industry leading efficiency up to 22.3%", said Peng. "Showing these products at RE+ Boston highlights our leadership in today's marketplace and brings more stable supplies of Made-in-USA products to the market.

RE+ Northeast is powered by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA). This event provides the tools, experience, and expertise to enhance innovation, policy, regulation, and business opportunities in the region.

Solar4America will have experts available to answer questions and information in Booth #204.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing, SPI Solar and Orange Power which operates a commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green energy industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

