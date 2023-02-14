Anzeige
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
14.02.2023 | 09:58
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 14.2.2023 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES (Record Id 220746)

Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 35 certificate(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp
with effect from 14.2.2023. The certificate(s) will be listed on the NSDX
segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Leverage Certificates Extend
ME) 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1117855
