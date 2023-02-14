Japan's Panasonic says its new GB-L1CMH1A meter can operate without changing the state of the fuel cell. It says it can also measure a wide range of hydrogen flow rates and concentrations.Panasonic has released an ultrasonic meter that can simultaneously measure hydrogen flow rates and concentration in high humidity. Ultrasonic flow meters use ultrasound to measure the velocity of fluids in a range of fluid applications. Compared to conventional meters, such devices can provide more accurate gas flow measurements by calculating the time difference ratios between ultrasonic paths into a pipe. ...

