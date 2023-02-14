Engage for Good: Campaigns With Heart Honored as 2023 Halo Award Finalists

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / In the spirit of Valentine's Day, Engage for Good celebrates companies and causes that truly 'get it' - companies with heart - with the announcement of this year's Halo Award finalists.

Now in its 21st year, the Halo Awards are North America's highest honor for corporate social impact initiatives that showcase outstanding consumer and/or employee engagement efforts.

"At a time of such societal and political division and countless natural and manmade calamities, it is refreshing to see so many companies and causes partnering to build a better world," said Engage for Good President David Hessekiel. "The Halo Awards is once again a celebration of outstanding efforts to sustainably create positive corporate social impact."

Thirty-six campaigns were announced today as finalists in nine Halo Award categories. Gold and Silver Halo Award winners will be announced in each category at the Engage for Good Conference in Atlanta on May 17. Please join us in congratulating these finalists:

Consumer-Activated Corporate Donation

Bounty PicksItUp - Bounty & Best Friends Animal Society

Bringing Communities Together In Nature - Sun Outdoors & National Park Foundation

Chance & Friends Holiday Philanthropic Collection - PetSmart & PetSmart Charities

Iced Coffee Day - Dunkin & Dunkin' Joy In Childhood Foundation

Consumer Donation

2022 Macy's Holiday Campaign - Macy's & Big Brothers Big Sisters Of America

Integrated Partnership To Drive Point-Of-Sale Donations - JOANN & Susan G. Komen

Pin Pad Donation - PetSmart & PetSmart Charities

Wendy's Frosty Treats Warm Hearts - The Wendy's Company & The Dave Thomas Foundation For Adoption

Education

John Hancock MLK Scholars Program - John Hancock

STEM Careers All YEAR - General Motors & First Book

Subaru Loves Learning - Subaru Of America & AdoptAClassroom.org

Teacher Academy: Transforming STEM Professional Development To Spark Teachers' Knowledge, Self-Efficacy, And Practice - Samsung Electronics America & MindSpark Learning

Emergency/Crisis Initiative

UPS Global Vaccine Equity Initiative - UPS

Moves That Matter - Total Quality Logistics

PayPal's Response To The Humanitarian Crisis In Ukraine - PayPal & Multiple Nonprofits

Stand With Ukraine All-for-Charity Initiative - Humble Bundle, Razom For Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps & Direct Relief

Employee Engagement

Clayton Impact: Team Member Volunteer Program - Clayton

Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer - Bristol-Myers Squibb & V Foundation For Cancer Research

Employee Empowerment Thru Volunteering - FedEx & Operation Warm

Using Tech For Good: How Northwestern Mutual Leverages The Passions Of Its Employees To Make A Positive Impact In Their Communities Through STEM-based Projects - Northwestern Mutual

Health (Physical or Mental Health)

Advancing Equity In Maternal Health - Elevance Health, Creating Healthier Communities, March Of Dimes & 23 Local Nonprofit Organizations

Bloom: Growing Kids Mental Well-Being - Nationwide, Nationwide Children's Hospital & On Our Sleeves

iHeart National Recovery Month - iHeart & The Voices Project

Mosquitoes Don't Deserve a Drop - Orkin & American Red Cross

JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity And/Or Inclusion)

Fast Break For Small Business - LegalZoom & Accion Opportunity Fund

Leveling The Playing Field: Engaging Fans And Players For Financial Equity And Inclusion - U.S. Women's National Team Players Association & Kiva Microfunds

Nespresso x Ali Forney Center - Nespresso USA x Accompany Creative & The Ali Forney Center

Justice For Change - Relativity

Social Impact Video

Peace Builders - Microsoft & Nobel Peace Center

Styles Of Pride Initiative - Macy's & The Trevor Project

Teen Tech Center "Mentor Moments" - Best Buy & Best Buy Foundation

The Big Wait PSA - Arby's & Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Social Service

MomsUnite4Milk To Support Families Impacted By The Formula & Human Milk Shortages - Medela

Lowe's Hometowns - Lowe's & Points of Light

HelloFresh Meals With Meaning Program - HelloFresh & Partners

Project DASH - DoorDash

