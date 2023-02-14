BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company's fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Fourth-quarter sales were $946.1 million, an increase of 49% from the same quarter last year. Fourth-quarter GAAP net income was $57.4 million, or $0.38 earnings per diluted share, which included $53.5 million of amortization of intangible assets, $18.6 million of integration costs, $0.3 million of deal and transaction costs, $3.6 million contractual and non-cash integration costs. Non-GAAP net income was $124.5 million for the fourth quarter and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.83. All the results presented herein (unless noted) are shown on a "as reported" basis and not on a "proforma" basis, and as a result do not include CMC Materials' results in prior periods. Results in the second half of 2022 include CMC Materials.
Bertrand Loy, Entegris' president and chief executive officer, said: "Our solid fourth quarter results capped off a strong year for Entegris. Sales (proforma) grew 13 percent in 2022, several points higher than estimated industry growth. This above-market growth was driven in large part by our strong position at the leading-edge technology nodes."
Mr. Loy added: "2023 is shaping up to be an uncertain year for the semiconductor industry. Given this backdrop, we will take the necessary steps to manage costs, prioritize cash flow and debt paydown, while making the R&D investments that are critical for our future growth. Our differentiated unit-driven model and experienced team will be key as we navigate this near-term environment."
Mr. Loy added: "Looking further ahead, the positive long-term secular growth drivers of the semiconductor industry are intact. At the same time, as device architectures become more complex, Entegris breadth of capabilities in material sciences and contamination control enable us to offer unique solutions to help our customers improve performance and shorten their time to yield. We believe these trends and our increasingly mission critical solutions will translate into rapidly expanding content per wafer for Entegris."
Quarterly Financial Results Summary
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Results
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
October 1, 2022
Net sales
$946,070
$635,204
$993,828
Operating income
$143,776
$159,544
$14,889
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
15.2%
25.1%
1.5%
Net income (loss)
$57,427
$118,219
$(73,703)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$0.38
$0.87
$(0.50)
Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
$219,353
$176,770
$253,207
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
23.2%
27.8%
25.5%
Non-GAAP net income
$124,451
$131,783
$127,770
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.83
$0.96
$0.85
First-Quarter Outlook
For the first quarter ending April 1, 2023, the Company expects sales of $880 million to $910 million, net income of $8 million to $16 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.05 and $0.10. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $0.50 to $0.55, reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $75 million to $83 million. The company also expects EBITDA of approximately 25% to 26% of sales, for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter non-GAAP guidance includes an approximately $20 million increase (or $0.11 of non-GAAP EPS) in non-cash equity compensation expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting from the alignment of CMC Material's and Entegris' equity benefit plans. The increase is the result of changes in award features and the related accounting, not a significant increase in overall equity grants. In addition, a higher expected tax rate in the first quarter of 2023, is expected to result in an approximately $0.05 impact to non-GAAP EPS, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
Segment Results
In connection with the completion of the CMC Materials acquisition, the company now operates in four segments (which include the new APS division):
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM): SCEM provides advanced materials enabling complex chip designs and improved device electrical performance; including high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases and materials and safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.
Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers advanced filtration solutions that improve customers' yield, device reliability and cost; by filtering and purifying critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.
Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions that improve customers' yields by protecting critical materials during manufacturing, transportation, and storage; including products that monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries.
Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS): APS develops an end-to-end chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) solution and applications expertise delivered through advanced materials and high purity chemicals; including CMP slurries, pads, formulated cleans and other electronic chemicals used in the semiconductor manufacturing processes.
Fourth-Quarter Results Conference Call Details
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
October 1, 2022
Net sales
$946,070
$635,204
$993,828
Cost of sales
541,545
340,114
622,157
Gross profit
404,525
295,090
371,671
Selling, general and administrative expenses
139,246
77,366
226,446
Engineering, research and development expenses
68,041
45,940
64,990
Amortization of intangible assets
53,462
12,240
65,346
Operating income
143,776
159,544
14,889
Interest expense, net
82,013
9,434
82,755
Other (income) expense, net
(3,447)
1,888
12,852
Income (loss) before income tax expense
65,210
148,222
(80,718)
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,783
30,003
(7,015)
Net income (loss)
$57,427
$118,219
$(73,703)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
$0.39
$0.87
$(0.50)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
$0.38
$0.87
$(0.50)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
149,039
135,495
148,570
Diluted
149,909
136,629
148,570
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net sales
$3,282,033
$2,298,893
Cost of sales
1,885,620
1,239,229
Gross profit
1,396,413
1,059,664
Selling, general and administrative expenses
543,485
292,408
Engineering, research and development expenses
228,994
167,632
Amortization of intangible assets
143,953
47,856
Operating income
479,981
551,768
Interest expense, net
208,975
40,997
Other expense, net
23,926
31,695
Income before income tax expense
247,080
479,076
Income tax expense
38,160
69,950
Net income
$208,920
$409,126
Basic earnings per common share:
$1.47
$3.02
Diluted earnings per common share:
$1.46
$3.00
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
142,294
135,411
Diluted
143,146
136,574
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$563,439
$402,565
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
535,485
347,413
Inventories, net
812,815
475,213
Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes
47,618
35,312
Assets held-for-sale
246,531
-
Other current assets
129,297
52,867
Total current assets
2,335,185
1,313,370
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,393,337
654,098
Other assets:
Right-of-use assets
94,940
66,563
Goodwill
4,408,331
793,702
Intangible assets, net
1,841,955
335,113
Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets
28,867
17,671
Other
36,242
11,379
Total assets
$10,138,857
$3,191,896
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt
$151,965
-
Accounts payable
172,488
130,734
Accrued liabilities
328,784
199,131
Liabilities held-for-sale
10,637
-
Income tax payable
98,057
49,136
Total current liabilities
761,931
379,001
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
5,632,928
937,027
Long-term lease liability
80,716
60,101
Other liabilities
445,282
101,986
Shareholders' equity
3,218,000
1,713,781
Total liabilities and equity
$10,138,857
$3,191,896
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Operating activities:
Net income
$57,427
$118,219
$208,920
$409,126
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
41,882
22,801
135,371
90,311
Amortization
53,462
12,240
143,953
47,856
Share-based compensation expense
9,033
7,760
66,577
29,884
Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification
1,052
-
3,287
23,338
Other
(28,678)
(1,354)
32,542
(3,330)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Trade accounts and notes receivable
(25,265)
(33,408)
(59,643)
(86,766)
Inventories
(23,000)
(53,185)
(203,335)
(168,372)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(78,788)
16,000
4,519
53,577
Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable
37,388
31,983
21,751
(3,292)
Other
(12,460)
(5,076)
(1,659)
8,122
Net cash provided by operating activities
32,053
115,980
352,283
400,454
Investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(147,356)
(76,640)
(466,192)
(210,626)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
-
(89,692)
(4,474,925)
(91,942)
Other
(5,716)
34
(4,592)
4,450
Net cash used in investing activities
(153,072)
(166,298)
(4,945,709)
(298,118)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt
-
50,000
5,416,753
501,000
Payments of revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt
(70,000)
(50,000)
(486,000)
(651,000)
Payments for debt issuance costs
1
-
(99,488)
(5,069)
Payments for dividends
(14,896)
(10,895)
(57,309)
(43,545)
Issuance of common stock
5,404
6,872
16,168
24,744
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(73)
(722)
(22,820)
(16,090)
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
-
(17,109)
-
(67,109)
Other
(242)
(130)
(1,101)
(19,428)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(79,806)
(21,984)
4,766,203
(276,497)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
9,597
(885)
(11,903)
(4,167)
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(191,228)
(73,187)
160,874
(178,328)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
754,667
475,752
402,565
580,893
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$563,439
$402,565
$563,439
$402,565
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Net sales
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
October 1, 2022
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials
$204,214
$164,963
$224,192
$773,594
$625,670
Microcontamination Control
284,676
258,866
280,550
1,105,996
919,363
Advanced Materials Handling
213,890
197,703
210,405
846,492
704,946
Advanced Planarization Solutions
253,798
23,041
293,854
606,614
85,621
Inter-segment elimination
(10,508)
(9,369)
(15,173)
(50,663)
(36,707)
Total net sales
$946,070
$635,204
$993,828
$3,282,033
$2,298,893
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Segment profit
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
October 1, 2022
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials
$14,828
$38,632
$34,228
$122,287
$137,392
Microcontamination Control
107,413
94,203
105,335
411,475
321,300
Advanced Materials Handling
48,045
45,304
42,077
183,738
159,995
Advanced Planarization Solutions
56,661
8,583
18,903
96,902
30,415
Total segment profit
226,947
186,722
200,543
814,402
649,102
Amortization of intangibles
53,462
12,240
65,346
143,953
47,856
Unallocated expenses
29,709
14,938
120,308
190,468
49,478
Total operating income
$143,776
$159,544
$14,889
$479,981
$551,768
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
October 1, 2022
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net Sales
$946,070
$635,204
$993,828
$3,282,033
$2,298,893
Gross profit-GAAP
$404,525
$295,090
$371,671
$1,396,413
$1,059,664
Adjustments to gross profit:
Charge for fair value mark-up of acquired inventory sold
-
428
61,932
61,932
428
Adjusted gross profit
$404,525
$295,518
$433,603
$1,458,345
$1,060,092
Gross margin - as a % of net sales
42.8 %
46.5 %
37.4 %
42.5 %
46.1 %
Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales
42.8 %
46.5 %
43.6 %
44.4 %
46.1 %
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Adjusted segment profit
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
October 1, 2022
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
SCEM segment profit
$14,828
$38,632
$34,228
$122,287
$137,392
Severance and restructuring costs
-
-
-
-
167
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
-
428
5,104
5,104
428
SCEM adjusted segment profit
$14,828
$39,060
$39,332
$127,391
$137,987
MC segment profit
$107,413
$94,203
$105,335
$411,475
$321,300
Severance and restructuring costs
-
-
-
-
181
MC adjusted segment profit
$107,413
$94,203
$105,335
$411,475
$321,481
AMH segment profit
$48,045
$45,304
$42,077
$183,738
$159,995
Severance and restructuring costs
-
-
-
-
127
AMH adjusted segment profit
$48,045
$45,304
$42,077
$183,738
$160,122
APS segment profit
$56,661
$8,583
$18,903
$96,902
30,415
APS Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
-
-
56,828
56,828
-
APS Gain on sale
(254)
-
-
(254)
-
APS adjusted segment profit
$56,407
$8,583
$75,731
$153,476
$30,415
Unallocated general and administrative expenses
$29,709
$14,938
$120,308
$190,468
$49,478
Unallocated deal and integration costs
(22,369)
(4,558)
(111,040)
(152,238)
(8,524)
Unallocated severance and restructuring costs
-
-
-
-
(54)
Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
$7,340
$10,380
$9,268
$38,230
$40,900
Total adjusted segment profit
$226,693
$187,150
$262,475
$876,080
$650,005
Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
(7,340)
(10,380)
(9,268)
(38,230)
(40,900)
Total adjusted operating income
$219,353
$176,770
$253,207
$837,850
$609,105
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
October 1, 2022
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net sales
$946,070
$635,204
$993,828
$3,282,033
$2,298,893
Net income (loss)
$57,427
$118,219
$(73,703)
$208,920
$409,126
Net income (loss) - as a % of net sales
6.1%
18.6%
(7.4%)
6.4%
17.8%
Adjustments to net income (loss):
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,783
30,003
(7,015)
38,160
69,950
Interest expense, net
82,013
9,434
82,755
208,975
40,997
Other expense, net
(3,447)
1,888
12,852
23,926
31,695
GAAP - Operating income
143,776
159,544
14,889
479,981
551,768
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
15.2%
25.1%
1.5%
14.6%
24.0%
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
-
428
61,932
61,932
428
Deal and transaction costs
258
4,744
31,867
39,543
4,744
Integration costs
18,558
(186)
20,762
50,731
3,780
Contractual and non-cash integration costs
3,553
-
58,411
61,964
-
Severance and restructuring costs
-
-
-
-
529
Gain on sale of subsidiary
(254)
-
(254)
-
Amortization of intangible assets
53,462
12,240
65,346
143,953
47,856
Adjusted operating income
219,353
176,770
253,207
837,850
609,105
Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
23.2%
27.8%
25.5%
25.5%
26.5%
Depreciation
41,882
22,801
45,203
135,371
90,311
Adjusted EBITDA
$261,235
$199,571
$298,410
$973,221
$699,416
Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales
27.6%
31.4%
30.0%
29.7%
30.4%
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
October 1, 2022
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
GAAP net income (loss)
$57,427
$118,219
(73,703)
$208,920
$409,126
Adjustments to net income:
Charge for fair value write-up of inventory acquired
-
428
61,932
61,932
428
Deal and transaction costs
258
4,744
31,867
39,543
4,744
Integration costs
18,558
(186)
20,762
50,731
3,780
Contractual and non-cash integration costs
3,553
-
58,411
61,964
-
Severance and restructuring costs
-
-
-
-
529
Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification
1,052
-
2,235
3,287
23,338
Gain on Sale
(254)
-
-
(254)
-
Interest expense, net
-
-
2,397
29,822
-
Amortization of intangible assets
53,462
12,240
65,346
143,953
47,856
Tax effect of adjustments to net income and discrete items1
(9,605)
(3,662)
(41,477)
(65,728)
(20,411)
Non-GAAP net income
$124,451
$131,783
$127,770
$534,170
$469,390
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$0.38
$0.87
$(0.50)
$1.46
$3.00
Effect of adjustments to net income (loss)
$0.45
$0.10
$1.35
$2.27
$0.44
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.83
$0.96
$0.85
$3.73
$3.44
Diluted weighted averages shares outstanding
149,909
136,629
148,570
143,146
136,574
Effect of adjustment to diluted weighted average shares outstanding
-
-
1,099
-
-
Diluted non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding
149,909
136,629
149,669
143,146
136,574
1The tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to net income was calculated using the applicable marginal tax rate during the respective years.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Non-GAAP Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
First -Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP Operating Margin to non-GAAP Operating Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
April 1, 2023
Net sales
$880 - $910
GAAP - Operating income
$89 - $106
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
10% - 12%
Deal, transaction and integration costs
20
Amortization of intangible assets
65
Adjusted operating income
$174 - 191
Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
20% - 21%
Depreciation
40
Adjusted EBITDA
$214 - $231
Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales
25% - 26%
First -Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income
April 1, 2023
GAAP net income
$8 - $16
Adjustments to net income:
Deal, transaction and integration costs
20
Amortization of intangible assets
65
Income tax effect
(18)
Non-GAAP net income
$75 - $83
First -Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
April 1, 2023
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.05 - $0.10
Adjustments to diluted earnings per common share:
Deal, transaction and integration costs
0.14
Amortization of intangible assets
0.43
Income tax effect
(0.12)
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.50 - $0.55
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Proforma GAAP Net Sales to Proforma Non-GAAP Net Sales
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
4Q22 over 4Q21
YTD 4Q22 over 4Q21
Proforma GAAP Net Sales
$946,070
$950,228
$3,920,850
$3,518,893
(0.4) %
11.4 %
Less: Wood treatment
-
14,958
11,107
70,823
Proforma Net Sales - Non GAAP
$946,070
$935,270
$3,909,743
$3,448,070
1.2 %
13.4 %
