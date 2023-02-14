BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company's fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Fourth-quarter sales were $946.1 million, an increase of 49% from the same quarter last year. Fourth-quarter GAAP net income was $57.4 million, or $0.38 earnings per diluted share, which included $53.5 million of amortization of intangible assets, $18.6 million of integration costs, $0.3 million of deal and transaction costs, $3.6 million contractual and non-cash integration costs. Non-GAAP net income was $124.5 million for the fourth quarter and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.83. All the results presented herein (unless noted) are shown on a "as reported" basis and not on a "proforma" basis, and as a result do not include CMC Materials' results in prior periods. Results in the second half of 2022 include CMC Materials.

Bertrand Loy, Entegris' president and chief executive officer, said: "Our solid fourth quarter results capped off a strong year for Entegris. Sales (proforma) grew 13 percent in 2022, several points higher than estimated industry growth. This above-market growth was driven in large part by our strong position at the leading-edge technology nodes."

Mr. Loy added: "2023 is shaping up to be an uncertain year for the semiconductor industry. Given this backdrop, we will take the necessary steps to manage costs, prioritize cash flow and debt paydown, while making the R&D investments that are critical for our future growth. Our differentiated unit-driven model and experienced team will be key as we navigate this near-term environment."

Mr. Loy added: "Looking further ahead, the positive long-term secular growth drivers of the semiconductor industry are intact. At the same time, as device architectures become more complex, Entegris breadth of capabilities in material sciences and contamination control enable us to offer unique solutions to help our customers improve performance and shorten their time to yield. We believe these trends and our increasingly mission critical solutions will translate into rapidly expanding content per wafer for Entegris."

Quarterly Financial Results Summary

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

GAAP Results December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 October 1, 2022 Net sales $946,070 $635,204 $993,828 Operating income $143,776 $159,544 $14,889 Operating margin - as a % of net sales 15.2% 25.1% 1.5% Net income (loss) $57,427 $118,219 $(73,703) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.38 $0.87 $(0.50) Non-GAAP Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $219,353 $176,770 $253,207 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales 23.2% 27.8% 25.5% Non-GAAP net income $124,451 $131,783 $127,770 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.83 $0.96 $0.85

First-Quarter Outlook

For the first quarter ending April 1, 2023, the Company expects sales of $880 million to $910 million, net income of $8 million to $16 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.05 and $0.10. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $0.50 to $0.55, reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $75 million to $83 million. The company also expects EBITDA of approximately 25% to 26% of sales, for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter non-GAAP guidance includes an approximately $20 million increase (or $0.11 of non-GAAP EPS) in non-cash equity compensation expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting from the alignment of CMC Material's and Entegris' equity benefit plans. The increase is the result of changes in award features and the related accounting, not a significant increase in overall equity grants. In addition, a higher expected tax rate in the first quarter of 2023, is expected to result in an approximately $0.05 impact to non-GAAP EPS, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Segment Results

In connection with the completion of the CMC Materials acquisition, the company now operates in four segments (which include the new APS division):

Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM): SCEM provides advanced materials enabling complex chip designs and improved device electrical performance; including high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases and materials and safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers advanced filtration solutions that improve customers' yield, device reliability and cost; by filtering and purifying critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.

Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions that improve customers' yields by protecting critical materials during manufacturing, transportation, and storage; including products that monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries.

Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS): APS develops an end-to-end chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) solution and applications expertise delivered through advanced materials and high purity chemicals; including CMP slurries, pads, formulated cleans and other electronic chemicals used in the semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Fourth-Quarter Results Conference Call Details

About Entegris

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 10,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

Non-GAAP Information

The Company's condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted segment profit, adjusted operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share, together with related measures thereof, are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company provides supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to better understand and manage its business and believes these measures provide investors and analysts additional and meaningful information for the assessment of the Company's ongoing results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to assist in the evaluation of the performance of its business segments and to make operating decisions. Management believes that the Company's non-GAAP measures help indicate the Company's baseline performance before certain gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of the Company's business or future outlook, and that non-GAAP measures offer a more consistent view of business performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures aid investors' overall understanding of the Company's results by providing a higher degree of transparency for such items and providing a level of disclosure that will help investors generally understand how management plans, measures and evaluates the Company's business performance. Management believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides greater consistency in its financial reporting and facilitates investors' understanding of the Company's historical operating trends by providing an additional basis for comparisons to prior periods. The reconciliations of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP segment profit to adjusted operating income, GAAP net income to adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income and diluted earnings per common share to non-GAAP net income and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share and GAAP outlook to non-GAAP outlook are included elsewhere in this release.

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," "may," "will," "would" or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward looking statements may include statements about the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine on the Company's operations and markets, including supply chain issues and inflationary pressures related thereto; future period guidance or projections; the Company's performance relative to its markets, including the drivers of such performance; market and technology trends, including the duration and drivers of any growth trends and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on such trends; the development of new products and the success of their introductions; the focus of the Company's engineering, research and development projects; the Company's ability to execute on our business strategies, including with respect to Company's expansion of its manufacturing presence in Taiwan and in Colorado Springs; the Company's capital allocation strategy, which may be modified at any time for any reason, including share repurchases, dividends, debt repayments and potential acquisitions; the impact of the acquisitions the Company has made and commercial partnerships the Company has established, including the acquisition of CMC Materials, Inc. ("CMC Materials"); the closing of any announced divestitures, including the timing thereof; trends relating to the fluctuation of currency exchange rates; future capital and other expenditures, including estimates thereof; the Company's expected tax rate; the impact, financial or otherwise, of any organizational changes; the impact of accounting pronouncements; quantitative and qualitative disclosures about market risk; and other matters. These forward looking statements are based on current management expectations and assumptions only as of the date of this Quarterly Report, are not guarantees of future performance and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for the Company's products and solutions; the level of, and obligations associated with, the Company's indebtedness, including the debts incurred in connection with the acquisition of CMC Materials; risks related to the acquisition and integration of CMC Materials, including unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating thereto; the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the acquisition of CMC Materials and the diversion of management time on transaction-related matters; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine on the global economy and financial markets, as well as on the Company, its customers and suppliers, which may impact its sales, gross margin, customer demand and its ability to supply its products to its customers; raw material shortages, supply and labor constraints and price increases, pricing and inflationary pressures and rising interest rates; operational, political and legal risks of the Company's international operations; the Company's dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers; the Company's ability to meet rapid demand shifts; the Company's ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products to meet customers' rapidly changing requirements; substantial competition; the Company's concentrated customer base; the Company's ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures or other similar transactions; the Company's ability to consummate pending transactions on a timely basis or at all and the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of such pending transactions, including the satisfaction of regulatory conditions on the terms expected, at all or in a timely manner; the Company's ability to effectively implement any organizational changes; the Company's ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; the increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes; changes in government regulations of the countries in which the Company operates, including the imposition of tariffs, export controls and other trade laws and restrictions and changes to national security and international trade policy, especially as they relate to China; fluctuation of currency exchange rates; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's stock; and other risk factors and additional information described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed on February 4, 2022, and in the Company's other SEC filings. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, which speak as of their respective dates.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 October 1, 2022 Net sales $946,070 $635,204 $993,828 Cost of sales 541,545 340,114 622,157 Gross profit 404,525 295,090 371,671 Selling, general and administrative expenses 139,246 77,366 226,446 Engineering, research and development expenses 68,041 45,940 64,990 Amortization of intangible assets 53,462 12,240 65,346 Operating income 143,776 159,544 14,889 Interest expense, net 82,013 9,434 82,755 Other (income) expense, net (3,447) 1,888 12,852 Income (loss) before income tax expense 65,210 148,222 (80,718) Income tax expense (benefit) 7,783 30,003 (7,015) Net income (loss) $57,427 $118,219 $(73,703) Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $0.39 $0.87 $(0.50) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $0.38 $0.87 $(0.50) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 149,039 135,495 148,570 Diluted 149,909 136,629 148,570

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net sales $3,282,033 $2,298,893 Cost of sales 1,885,620 1,239,229 Gross profit 1,396,413 1,059,664 Selling, general and administrative expenses 543,485 292,408 Engineering, research and development expenses 228,994 167,632 Amortization of intangible assets 143,953 47,856 Operating income 479,981 551,768 Interest expense, net 208,975 40,997 Other expense, net 23,926 31,695 Income before income tax expense 247,080 479,076 Income tax expense 38,160 69,950 Net income $208,920 $409,126 Basic earnings per common share: $1.47 $3.02 Diluted earnings per common share: $1.46 $3.00 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 142,294 135,411 Diluted 143,146 136,574

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $563,439 $402,565 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 535,485 347,413 Inventories, net 812,815 475,213 Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes 47,618 35,312 Assets held-for-sale 246,531 - Other current assets 129,297 52,867 Total current assets 2,335,185 1,313,370 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,393,337 654,098 Other assets: Right-of-use assets 94,940 66,563 Goodwill 4,408,331 793,702 Intangible assets, net 1,841,955 335,113 Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets 28,867 17,671 Other 36,242 11,379 Total assets $10,138,857 $3,191,896 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $151,965 - Accounts payable 172,488 130,734 Accrued liabilities 328,784 199,131 Liabilities held-for-sale 10,637 - Income tax payable 98,057 49,136 Total current liabilities 761,931 379,001 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 5,632,928 937,027 Long-term lease liability 80,716 60,101 Other liabilities 445,282 101,986 Shareholders' equity 3,218,000 1,713,781 Total liabilities and equity $10,138,857 $3,191,896

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Operating activities: Net income $57,427 $118,219 $208,920 $409,126 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 41,882 22,801 135,371 90,311 Amortization 53,462 12,240 143,953 47,856 Share-based compensation expense 9,033 7,760 66,577 29,884 Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification 1,052 - 3,287 23,338 Other (28,678) (1,354) 32,542 (3,330) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade accounts and notes receivable (25,265) (33,408) (59,643) (86,766) Inventories (23,000) (53,185) (203,335) (168,372) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (78,788) 16,000 4,519 53,577 Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable 37,388 31,983 21,751 (3,292) Other (12,460) (5,076) (1,659) 8,122 Net cash provided by operating activities 32,053 115,980 352,283 400,454 Investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (147,356) (76,640) (466,192) (210,626) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (89,692) (4,474,925) (91,942) Other (5,716) 34 (4,592) 4,450 Net cash used in investing activities (153,072) (166,298) (4,945,709) (298,118) Financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt - 50,000 5,416,753 501,000 Payments of revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt (70,000) (50,000) (486,000) (651,000) Payments for debt issuance costs 1 - (99,488) (5,069) Payments for dividends (14,896) (10,895) (57,309) (43,545) Issuance of common stock 5,404 6,872 16,168 24,744 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (73) (722) (22,820) (16,090) Repurchase and retirement of common stock - (17,109) - (67,109) Other (242) (130) (1,101) (19,428) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (79,806) (21,984) 4,766,203 (276,497) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,597 (885) (11,903) (4,167) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (191,228) (73,187) 160,874 (178,328) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 754,667 475,752 402,565 580,893 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $563,439 $402,565 $563,439 $402,565

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended Net sales December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 October 1, 2022 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials $204,214 $164,963 $224,192 $773,594 $625,670 Microcontamination Control 284,676 258,866 280,550 1,105,996 919,363 Advanced Materials Handling 213,890 197,703 210,405 846,492 704,946 Advanced Planarization Solutions 253,798 23,041 293,854 606,614 85,621 Inter-segment elimination (10,508) (9,369) (15,173) (50,663) (36,707) Total net sales $946,070 $635,204 $993,828 $3,282,033 $2,298,893

Three months ended Twelve months ended Segment profit December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 October 1, 2022 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials $14,828 $38,632 $34,228 $122,287 $137,392 Microcontamination Control 107,413 94,203 105,335 411,475 321,300 Advanced Materials Handling 48,045 45,304 42,077 183,738 159,995 Advanced Planarization Solutions 56,661 8,583 18,903 96,902 30,415 Total segment profit 226,947 186,722 200,543 814,402 649,102 Amortization of intangibles 53,462 12,240 65,346 143,953 47,856 Unallocated expenses 29,709 14,938 120,308 190,468 49,478 Total operating income $143,776 $159,544 $14,889 $479,981 $551,768

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 October 1, 2022 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net Sales $946,070 $635,204 $993,828 $3,282,033 $2,298,893 Gross profit-GAAP $404,525 $295,090 $371,671 $1,396,413 $1,059,664 Adjustments to gross profit: Charge for fair value mark-up of acquired inventory sold - 428 61,932 61,932 428 Adjusted gross profit $404,525 $295,518 $433,603 $1,458,345 $1,060,092 Gross margin - as a % of net sales 42.8 % 46.5 % 37.4 % 42.5 % 46.1 % Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales 42.8 % 46.5 % 43.6 % 44.4 % 46.1 %

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended Adjusted segment profit December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 October 1, 2022 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 SCEM segment profit $14,828 $38,632 $34,228 $122,287 $137,392 Severance and restructuring costs - - - - 167 Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold - 428 5,104 5,104 428 SCEM adjusted segment profit $14,828 $39,060 $39,332 $127,391 $137,987 MC segment profit $107,413 $94,203 $105,335 $411,475 $321,300 Severance and restructuring costs - - - - 181 MC adjusted segment profit $107,413 $94,203 $105,335 $411,475 $321,481 AMH segment profit $48,045 $45,304 $42,077 $183,738 $159,995 Severance and restructuring costs - - - - 127 AMH adjusted segment profit $48,045 $45,304 $42,077 $183,738 $160,122 APS segment profit $56,661 $8,583 $18,903 $96,902 30,415 APS Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold - - 56,828 56,828 - APS Gain on sale (254) - - (254) - APS adjusted segment profit $56,407 $8,583 $75,731 $153,476 $30,415 Unallocated general and administrative expenses $29,709 $14,938 $120,308 $190,468 $49,478 Unallocated deal and integration costs (22,369) (4,558) (111,040) (152,238) (8,524) Unallocated severance and restructuring costs - - - - (54) Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses $7,340 $10,380 $9,268 $38,230 $40,900 Total adjusted segment profit $226,693 $187,150 $262,475 $876,080 $650,005 Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses (7,340) (10,380) (9,268) (38,230) (40,900) Total adjusted operating income $219,353 $176,770 $253,207 $837,850 $609,105

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 October 1, 2022 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net sales $946,070 $635,204 $993,828 $3,282,033 $2,298,893 Net income (loss) $57,427 $118,219 $(73,703) $208,920 $409,126 Net income (loss) - as a % of net sales 6.1% 18.6% (7.4%) 6.4% 17.8% Adjustments to net income (loss): Income tax expense (benefit) 7,783 30,003 (7,015) 38,160 69,950 Interest expense, net 82,013 9,434 82,755 208,975 40,997 Other expense, net (3,447) 1,888 12,852 23,926 31,695 GAAP - Operating income 143,776 159,544 14,889 479,981 551,768 Operating margin - as a % of net sales 15.2% 25.1% 1.5% 14.6% 24.0% Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold - 428 61,932 61,932 428 Deal and transaction costs 258 4,744 31,867 39,543 4,744 Integration costs 18,558 (186) 20,762 50,731 3,780 Contractual and non-cash integration costs 3,553 - 58,411 61,964 - Severance and restructuring costs - - - - 529 Gain on sale of subsidiary (254) - (254) - Amortization of intangible assets 53,462 12,240 65,346 143,953 47,856 Adjusted operating income 219,353 176,770 253,207 837,850 609,105 Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales 23.2% 27.8% 25.5% 25.5% 26.5% Depreciation 41,882 22,801 45,203 135,371 90,311 Adjusted EBITDA $261,235 $199,571 $298,410 $973,221 $699,416 Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales 27.6% 31.4% 30.0% 29.7% 30.4%

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 October 1, 2022 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP net income (loss) $57,427 $118,219 (73,703) $208,920 $409,126 Adjustments to net income: Charge for fair value write-up of inventory acquired - 428 61,932 61,932 428 Deal and transaction costs 258 4,744 31,867 39,543 4,744 Integration costs 18,558 (186) 20,762 50,731 3,780 Contractual and non-cash integration costs 3,553 - 58,411 61,964 - Severance and restructuring costs - - - - 529 Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification 1,052 - 2,235 3,287 23,338 Gain on Sale (254) - - (254) - Interest expense, net - - 2,397 29,822 - Amortization of intangible assets 53,462 12,240 65,346 143,953 47,856 Tax effect of adjustments to net income and discrete items1 (9,605) (3,662) (41,477) (65,728) (20,411) Non-GAAP net income $124,451 $131,783 $127,770 $534,170 $469,390 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.38 $0.87 $(0.50) $1.46 $3.00 Effect of adjustments to net income (loss) $0.45 $0.10 $1.35 $2.27 $0.44 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.83 $0.96 $0.85 $3.73 $3.44 Diluted weighted averages shares outstanding 149,909 136,629 148,570 143,146 136,574 Effect of adjustment to diluted weighted average shares outstanding - - 1,099 - - Diluted non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding 149,909 136,629 149,669 143,146 136,574 1The tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to net income was calculated using the applicable marginal tax rate during the respective years.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Non-GAAP Outlook (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) First -Quarter Outlook Reconciliation GAAP Operating Margin to non-GAAP Operating Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin April 1, 2023 Net sales $880 - $910 GAAP - Operating income $89 - $106 Operating margin - as a % of net sales 10% - 12% Deal, transaction and integration costs 20 Amortization of intangible assets 65 Adjusted operating income $174 - 191 Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales 20% - 21% Depreciation 40 Adjusted EBITDA $214 - $231 Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales 25% - 26%

First -Quarter Outlook Reconciliation GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income April 1, 2023 GAAP net income $8 - $16 Adjustments to net income: Deal, transaction and integration costs 20 Amortization of intangible assets 65 Income tax effect (18) Non-GAAP net income $75 - $83

First -Quarter Outlook Reconciliation GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share April 1, 2023 Diluted earnings per common share $0.05 - $0.10 Adjustments to diluted earnings per common share: Deal, transaction and integration costs 0.14 Amortization of intangible assets 0.43 Income tax effect (0.12) Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.50 - $0.55

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Proforma GAAP Net Sales to Proforma Non-GAAP Net Sales (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 4Q22 over 4Q21 YTD 4Q22 over 4Q21 Proforma GAAP Net Sales $946,070 $950,228 $3,920,850 $3,518,893 (0.4) % 11.4 % Less: Wood treatment - 14,958 11,107 70,823 Proforma Net Sales - Non GAAP $946,070 $935,270 $3,909,743 $3,448,070 1.2 % 13.4 %

