Melville, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ: FONR), The Inventor of MR Scanning, reported today its financial results for the fiscal 2023 six month period and quarter ended December 31, 2022. FONAR's primary source of income and growth is attributable to its diagnostic imaging management subsidiary, Health Management Company of America (HMCA). In 2009, HMCA managed 9 MRI scanners. Currently, HMCA manages 40 MRI scanners.

Financial Results

Total Revenues-Net for the six months ended December 31, 2022 decreased 2% to $47.4 million, as compared to $48.2 million for the corresponding six month period ended December 31, 2021.

Total Revenues-Net for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased 1% to $24.3 million as compared to $24.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Income from Operations for the six months ended December 31, 2022 decreased 33% to $8.1 million as compared to $12.2 million for the corresponding six month period ended December 31, 2021.

Income from Operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased 35% to $4.2 million as compared to $6.5 million for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Net Income for the six months ended December 31, 2022 decreased 47% to $5.5 million as compared to $10.3 million for the corresponding six month period ended December 31, 2021.

Net Income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased 45% to $2.8 million as compared to $5.1 million for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Diluted Net Income per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders for the six months ended December 31, 2022 decreased 46% to $0.60 as compared to $1.11 for the corresponding six month period ended December 31, 2021.

Diluted Net Income per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased 44% to $0.32 as compared to $0.57 for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Selling, general & administrative expenses (SG&A) for the six months ended December 31, 2022 increased 31% to $12.9 million as compared to $9.9 million for the corresponding six months ended December 31, 2021.

SG&A for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 38% to $6.6 million, as compared to $4.8 million for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The increase in SG&A was almost exclusively due to more reserves being placed on management contracts and management fees and other receivables that had resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, workforce shortages among both MRI technologists and administrative staff prevented the Company from meeting patient demand at many of the Company's sites. This problem with hiring of skilled personnel is not unique to HMCA, as the problem exists throughout the entire healthcare industry. The ever-increasing demand for MRI studies further exacerbates the situation. HMCA-managed sites have always competed with other MRI providers for patient referrals. Now the Company is competing for employees as well. Also, at the end of September, hurricane Ian had a negative impact on scan volume in Florida although to a much lesser degree.

Operating Cash Flow at December 31, 2022 was $5.9 million, compared with $5.8 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents and short term investments were $49.5 million at December 31, 2022 as compared to $48.7 million at June 30, 2022.

Total Current Assets at December 31, 2022 were $120.7 million as compared to $118.7 million at June 30, 2022.

Total Assets were $197.5 million at December 31, 2022 as compared to $199.3 million at June 30, 2022.

Total Current Liabilities were $13.7 million at December 31, 2022 as compared to $16.7 million at June 30, 2022.

Total Liabilities at December 31, 2022 were $49.4 million, as compared to $53.1 million at June 30, 2022.

Total Stockholders' Equity at December 31, 2022 was $148.1 million, as compared to $146.2 million at June 30, 2022.

The ratio of Total Assets / Total Liabilities at December 31, 2022 was 4.0 as compared to 3.8 at June 30, 2022.

Working Capital increased 3% to $107.0 million at December 31, 2022 as compared to $101.9 million at June 30, 2022.

Net Book Value per Common Share increased 4% to $22.25 at December 31, 2022 as compared to $21.32 at December 31, 2021, one year ago.

Management Discussion

Timothy Damadian, Chairman, President and CEO of FONAR, said: "Scan volume at the HMCA-managed sites for the 6-month period ending on December 31, 2022 was 89,888, which was 5% lower than the scan volume in the corresponding period ending December 31, 2021 (94,460). However, scan volume improved by 2% in the last three months in comparison to the first three months of that 6-month period, from 44,476 to 45,412.

"Although it's been challenging returning to previous rates of scan volume growth, we are now making progress. I am pleased to report that the HMCA-managed sites have recently added 19 MRI technologists, which allows for expanded business hours and therefore higher scan volume.

"Staffing shortages continue to be problematic across the entire nation. According to Healthcare Finance News (Jan 5, 2022), healthcare has been the second largest industry sector hit by the "Great Resignation," with tens of thousands of workers abandoning their posts or the field altogether in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of that, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data point to a trend that more technologists will be needed to meet growing demand for imaging services. Accordingly, we have successfully developed and implemented innovative strategies for recruiting MRI technologists, as mentioned previously.

"As of December 31, 2022, HMCA was managing 40 MRI scanners, 25 in New York and 15 in Florida. We will add a new location in Casselberry, Florida in the third fiscal quarter, followed shortly thereafter by another location in the southern part of Bronx, New York. Both brand new facilities, they are ideal extensions of the existing HMCA networks in their respective regions and are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of our Company.

"I am grateful to our management team and all the HMCA employees who have admirably met the COVID and now the post-COVID challenges of the past few years and kept the Company profitable throughout.

"I would also like to report that pursuant to our September 13, 2022 announcement of a FONAR stock repurchase plan of up to $9 million, we have to date repurchased 53,607 shares at a cost of $922,593."

Company Event

On August 3, 2022, FONAR founder and The Father of MRI, Raymond V. Damadian, died at 86. Dr. Damadian was the Chairman of the Board at the time of his passing. Timothy R. Damadian, President and CEO of Fonar Corporation, succeeded his father as Chairman of the Board.

Dr. Damadian is sorely missed for his leadership and scientific achievement. Besides the discovery of the basis of MRI (1970) and the building of the world's first MRI scanner (1977), FONAR's founder Raymond V. Damadian had continued important research. On October 5, 2011, he and FONAR scientist David Chu, Ph.D. published a study on multiple sclerosis (MS), based on observations made possible by the Company's unique FONAR UPRIGHT® Multi-Position MRI.

Drs. Damadian and Chu co-authored a paper titled "The Possible Role of Cranio-Cervical Trauma and Abnormal CSF Hydrodynamics in the Genesis of Multiple Sclerosis." The paper has been published in the journal Physiological Chemistry and Physics and Medical NMR (Sept. 20, 2011, 41: 1-17).

Using the FONAR UPRIGHT® Multi-Position MRI, Drs. Damadian and Chu imaged and measured cerebrospinal fluid flow of eight MS patients. Their findings revealed that the cause of multiple sclerosis may be biomechanical and related to earlier trauma to the neck, which can result in obstruction of the flow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which is produced and stored in the central anatomic structures of the brain known as the ventricles. Since the ventricles produce a large volume of CSF each day (500 cc), the obstruction can result in a build-up of pressure within the ventricles, resulting in leakage of the CSF into the surrounding brain tissue. The scientists concluded that the leakage could be responsible for generating the brain lesions of multiple sclerosis. The researchers believe that the unique ability of the FONAR MRI to scan patients in an upright position is what enabled them to arrive at this result.

The complete study on multiple sclerosis can be accessed at the company website at: www.fonar.com/pdf/PCP41_damadian.pdf. A press release can be found at FONAR NEWS-100511.

While recumbent based MRI is a common tool in research medicine, more research needs to be done using Upright MRI. Nevertheless, a paper using FONAR technology titled: Upright versus supine MRI: effects of body position on craniocervical CSF flow was published on December 24, 2021 in collaboration with Doctors Marco Muccio and Yulin Ge at the Bernard and Irene Schwartz Center for Biomedical Imaging, Department of Radiology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, New York, NY.

The study consisted of 30 asymptomatic volunteers who were scanned in the UPRIGHT® Multi-Position MRI scanner designed and manufactured by FONAR. The objective of the study was to understand how CSF is driven by cardiovascular brain pulsation and how it is affected by body orientation, supine or upright.

In summary, body position has significant effects on CSF flow in and out of the cranium, with more CSF oscillating in supine compared to upright position. Such difference was driven by an increased caudo-cranial diastolic CSF velocity and an increased systolic phase duration when moving from upright to supine position. Extrapolation to a 24-hour timeframe suggests that more time spent in supine position increases total amount of CSF exchange between cranial and spinal CSF space, which may play a beneficial role in waste clearance in the brain.

The study is published in Fluids and Barriers of the CNS. This is an open access, peer-reviewed journal that considers manuscripts on all CNS fluids and barrier systems in health and disease. Its Web address is fluidsbarrierscns.biomedcentral.com. It may also be found at Upright versus supine MRI: effects of body position on craniocervical CSF flow - PubMed (nih.gov).

Dr. Damadian had believed at the time that research using the UPRIGHT® Multi-Position MRI might have profound implications for many neurodegenerative disorders including Chiari malformation, syringomyelia and Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

About FONAR

Fonar Corporation, the Inventor of MR Scanning, located in Melville, NY, was incorporated in 1978, and is the first, oldest and most experienced MRI company in the industry. Fonar introduced the world's first commercial MRI in 1980, and went public in 1981. Fonar's signature product is the FONAR UPRIGHT® Multi-Position MRI (also known as the STAND-UP® MRI), the only whole-body MRI that performs Position Imaging (pMRI) and scans patients in numerous weight-bearing positions, i.e. standing, sitting, in flexion and extension, as well as the conventional lie-down position. The FONAR UPRIGHT® MRI often detects patient problems that other MRI scanners cannot because they are lie-down,"weightless-only" scanners. The patient-friendly UPRIGHT® MRI has a near-zero patient claustrophobic rejection rate. As a Fonar customer states, "If the patient is claustrophobic in this scanner, they'll be claustrophobic in my parking lot." Approximately 85% of patients are scanned sitting while watching TV.

Fonar has new works-in-progress technology for visualizing and quantifying the cerebral hydraulics of the central nervous system, the flow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which circulates throughout the brain and vertebral column at the rate of 32 quarts per day. This imaging and quantifying of the dynamics of this vital life-sustaining physiology of the body's neurologic system has been made possible first by Fonar's introduction of the MRI and now by this latest works-in-progress method for quantifying CSF in all the normal positions of the body, particularly in its upright flow against gravity. Patients with whiplash or other neck injuries are among those who will benefit from this new understanding.

Fonar's primary source of income and growth is attributable to its wholly-owned diagnostic imaging management subsidiary, Health Management Company of America (HMCA) www.hmca.com.

Fonar's substantial list of patents includes recent patents for its technology enabling full weight-bearing MRI imaging of all the gravity sensitive regions of the human anatomy, especially the brain, extremities and spine. It includes its newest technology for measuring the Upright cerebral hydraulics of the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of the central nervous system. FONAR UPRIGHT® Multi-Position MRI is the only scanner licensed under these patents.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

ASSETS





December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 49,505

$ 48,723 Short term investments



32



32 Accounts receivable - net



3,949



4,336 Accounts receivable - related party



60



- Medical receivable - net



19,685



20,109 Management and other fees receivable - net



34,910



33,419 Management and other fees receivable - related medical practices - net



8,941



8,603 Inventories



2,634



2,360 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,033



1,104 Total Current Assets



120,749



118,686









Accounts receivable - long term



1,278



1,872 Deferred income tax asset - net



10,536



12,843 Property and equipment - net



21,627



22,282 Right-of-use Asset - operating lease



34,107



34,232 Right-of-use Asset - financing lease



829



928 Goodwill



4,269



4,269 Other intangible assets - net



3,577



3,704 Other assets



526



526 Total Assets



197,498



199,342

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 Current Liabilities:











Current portion of long-term debt and capital leases

$ 42

$ 40 Accounts payable



866



1,552 Other current liabilities



4,137



6,417 Unearned revenue on service contracts



3,847



4,289 Unearned revenue on service contracts - related party



55



- Operating lease liability - current portion



3,952



3,880 Financing lease liability - current portion



214



210 Customer deposits



632



361









Total Current Liabilities



13,745



16,749









Long-Term Liabilities:







Unearned revenue on service contracts



1,296



1,857 Deferred income tax liability



216



216 Due to related medical practices



93



93 Operating lease liability - net of current portion



33,158



33,091 Financing lease liability - net of current portion



709



838 Long-term debt and capital leases, less current portion



137



155 Other liabilities



74



107 Total Long-Term Liabilities



35,683



36,357 Total Liabilities



49,428



53,106

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (Continued)

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

December 31, 2022 June 30,

2022* Class A non-voting preferred stock $.0001 par value; 453 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, 313 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022

$ -

$ - Preferred stock $.001 par value; 567 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, issued and outstanding - none



-



- Common Stock $.0001 par value; 8,500 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, 6,563 and 6,566 issued at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 6,538 and 6,554 outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 respectively



1



1 Class B Common Stock (10 votes per share) $.0001 par value; 227 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022; .146 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022



-



- Class C Common Stock (25 votes per share) $.0001 par value; 567 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, 383 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022



-



- Paid-in capital in excess of par value



184,130



184,531 Accumulated deficit



(29,288)



(33,567) Treasury stock, at cost - 25 shares of common stock at December 31, 2022 and 12 shares of common stock at June 30, 2022



(751)



(675) Total Fonar Corporation's Stockholders' Equity



154,092



150,290 Noncontrolling interests



(6,022)



(4,054) Total Stockholders' Equity



148,070



146,236 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 197,498

$ 199,342

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)





FOR THE THREE MONTHS

ENDED DECEMBER 31, REVENUES

2022 2021 Patient fee revenue - net of contractual allowances and discounts

$ 7,129

$ 7,443 Product sales - net



170



198 Service and repair fees - net



1,838



1,907 Service and repair fees - related parties - net



28



28 Management and other fees - net



12,092



12,108 Management and other fees - related medical practices - net



2,999



2,795 Total Revenues - Net



24,256



24,479 COSTS AND EXPENSES







Costs related to patient fee revenue



4,023



3,323 Costs related to product sales



214



190 Costs related to service and repair fees



722



719 Costs related to service and repair fees - related parties



11



10 Costs related to management and other fees



6,622



6,924 Costs related to management and other fees - related medical practices



1,492



1,690 Research and development



342



370 Selling, general and administrative



6,598



4,770 Total Costs and Expenses



20,024



17,996 Income From Operations



4,232



6,483 Other (Expense) Income



(208)



47 Interest Expense



(12)



(23) Investment Income



263



60 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes and Noncontrolling Interests



4,275



6,567 Provision for Income Taxes



(1,463)



(1,430) Net Income



2,812



5,137 Net Income - Noncontrolling Interests



(580)



(1,117) Net Income - Attributable to FONAR

$ 2,232

$ 4,020 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$ 2,097

$ 3,777 Net Income Available to Class A Non-Voting Preferred Stockholders

$ 101

$ 181 Net Income Available to Class C Common Stockholders

$ 34

$ 62 Basic Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders

$ 0.32

$ 0.58 Diluted Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders

$ 0.32

$ 0.57 Basic and Diluted Income Per Share - Class C Common

$ 0.09

$ 0.16 Weighted Average Basic Shares Outstanding - Common Stockholders



6,527



6,554 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding - Common Stockholders



6,655



6,682 Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Shares Outstanding - Class C Common



383



383

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)





FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, REVENUES

2022 2021 Patient fee revenue - net of contractual allowances and discounts

$ 13,205

$ 14,294 Product sales - net



200



346 Service and repair fees - net



3,658



3,844 Service and repair fees - related parties - net



55



55 Management and other fees - net



24,342



24,081 Management and other fees - related medical practices - net



5,987



5,589 Total Revenues - Net



47,447



48,209 COSTS AND EXPENSES







Costs related to patient fee revenue



7,822



6,479 Costs related to product sales



383



299 Costs related to service and repair fees



1,440



1,443 Costs related to service and repair fees - related parties



22



21 Costs related to management and other fees



13,124



13,801 Costs related to management and other fees - related medical practices



2,890



3,326 Research and development



691



755 Selling, general and administrative



12,932



9,860 Total Costs and Expenses



39,304



35,984 Income From Operations



8,143



12,225 Other (Expense) Income



(197)



858 Interest Expense



(27)



(40) Investment Income



414



122 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes and Noncontrolling Interests



8,333



13,165 Provision for Income Taxes



(2,871)



(2,846) Net Income



5,462



10,319 Net Income - Noncontrolling Interests



(1,183)



(2,412) Net Income - Attributable to FONAR

$ 4,279

$ 7,907 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$ 4,020

$ 7,430 Net Income Available to Class A Non-Voting Preferred Stockholders

$ 193

$ 355 Net Income Available to Class C Common Stockholders

$ 66

$ 122 Basic Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders

$ 0.62

$ 1.13 Diluted Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders

$ 0.60

$ 1.11 Basic and Diluted Income Per Share - Class C Common

$ 0.17

$ 0.32 Weighted Average Basic Shares Outstanding - Common Stockholders



6,534



6,554 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding - Common Stockholders



6,662



6,682 Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Shares Outstanding - Class C Common



383



383

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)





FOR THE SIX MONTHS

ENDED DECEMBER 31,



2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$ 5,462

$ 10,319 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



2,218



2,358 Amortization on right-of-use assets



2,238



1,644 Provision for bad debts



2,891



822 Deferred income tax - net



2,306



2,437 Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan



-



(701) (Increase) decrease in operating assets, net:







Accounts, medical and management fee receivable(s)



(3,375)



(2,429) Notes receivable



11



22 Inventories



(274)



(436) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



60



(33) Other assets



-



102 Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities, net:







Accounts payable



(685)



(1,090) Other current liabilities



(3,228)



(5,395) Operating lease liabilities



(1,874)



(1,414) Financing lease liabilities



(126)



(101) Customer deposits



271



(277) Other liabilities



(33)



(33) Net cash provided by operating activities



5,862



5,795 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Purchases of property and equipment



(1,362)



(2,106) Purchase of noncontrolling interests



-



(546) Cost of patents



(74)



(38) Net cash used in investing activities



(1,436)



(2,690) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Repayment of borrowings and capital lease obligations



(15)



(13) Purchase of treasury stock



(478)



- Distributions to noncontrolling interests



(3,151)



(2,701) Net cash used in financing activities



(3,644)



(2,714) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents



782



391 Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period



48,723



44,460 Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period

$ 49,505

$ 44,851

