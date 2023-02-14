Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852011 ISIN: US30161N1019 Ticker-Symbol: PEO 
Tradegate
13.02.23
20:05 Uhr
38,360 Euro
-0,040
-0,10 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EXELON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXELON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,22538,60013:11
38,23538,61013:11