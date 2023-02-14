Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.02.2023
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
14.02.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Otovo ASA, on First North NOK (93/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Otovo ASA, shares to trading on First North
NOK, with effect from February 15, 2023. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      OTOVOo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0010809783      
Order book ID:    283746         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
