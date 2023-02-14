Awakn Clinics Trondheim is its second clinic in Norway

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn"), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today that Awakn Clinics Trondheim is now open and will begin treating clients next week. This will be the second Awakn clinic operating in Norway with a further two clinics already based in the UK.

Awakn Clinics Trondheim is a 3-treatment room clinic situated in the center of Trondheim. The new clinic is part of the second stage of Awakn's Nordic expansion plans, following on from last November's announcement of a move to a larger premises for its Oslo clinic, which is scheduled for Q2 2023.

Awakn's Nordic expansion is being led by its Regional Director of the Nordics, Dr. Lowan Stewart a renowned figure in the Nordic medical community. He was responsible for the adoption of ketamine therapy into the public healthcare system in Norway.

There has been a groundswell of support for ketamine to be more broadly adopted as a treatment for mental health conditions in Norway. Lars Lien, leader of the Norwegian Psychiatric Association, wrote an editorial in Norway's most popular paper urging the health department to speed up the process in the last few weeks.

Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's CEO commented, "We are delighted to open our second clinic in Norway and our fourth clinic overall. Our goal as a company is to provide our breakthrough therapeutics to the vast number of people who are in desperate need of a new and more effective treatment option. Our new clinic in Trondheim does exactly this and allows us to provide these treatments to a whole new cohort of people in central Norway."

The Trondheim clinic will be led by Dr. Ingrid Castberg, a prominent and well-respected psychiatrist in Norway.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to treat addiction. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 285m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide breakthrough therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

