European researchers have looked at how zinc phosphide could be used in solar cell development and found that monocrystalline thin films might perform better than polycrystalline films in electrical devices. They also determined that the performance of such films is directly correlated to the zinc/phosphide ratio.An international research group led by Switzerland's Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) has looked at the electrical properties of zinc phosphide (fZn3P2), in another attempt to consider its use as an absorber material in solar cells. So far, cells based on fZn3P2 have reached ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...