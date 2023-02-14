INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: DesignCon 2023 Bestows PICOTEST.com Founder Steve Sandler with Prestigious "Engineer of the Year" Award

The annual award recognizes the leadership and creativity of the top engineer within the chip, board and system industry.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / DesignCon, the premiere event for chip, board, and systems design engineers, announces PICOTEST.com founder Steve Sandler as the winner of the distinguished 2023 "Engineer of the Year" Award. Sandler was selected by his peers due to his contributions in the power integrity field, including his contributions to now standard power integrity methodologies, state-space VRM modeling, stability and worst-case analysis.

"Steve's presence in the power systems industry has been felt for years, and his direction of the industry has been instrumental in the power integrity field," says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director. "Steve is an impactful advocate of blending advanced high-level theories with day-to-day engineering practices, as he is also an advocate of the next generation of engineers, offering mentorship to many emerging engineers over the decades of his career. We are proud of Steve and his accomplishments and thank him for all his contributions to the DesignCon community."

The award ceremony took place during the final day of DesignCon on Feb. 2, where Sandler was presented with the award in front of his peers and associates at the expo. As the winner, Sandler was given a $1,000 grant, which he is donating to the Department of Engineering at the University of Cambridge in Cambridge, England.

"Cambridge has given me several opportunities to collaborate on papers and provide expertise in measurements," Sandler says. "They are doing really great things in the power integrity sector and I want to reward their efforts and help them continue."

While accepting his award, Sandler recognized the four other award finalists, Walter Katz, Chief Scientist of MathWorks; Casey Morrison, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Astera Labs; Larry Smith, Principal Signal Integrity Engineer for Micron; and Kenneth Wyatt, Principal Consultant of Wyatt Technical Services LLC, and noted their exceptional contributions to the industry.

"I'm honored to be presented with this year's 'Engineer of the Year' Award, a huge accolade that shows dedication and hard work in our industry," Sandler says. "I'm proud to have been considered with a group of highly talented people who are making impressive strides in this industry. Thank you, DesignCon, for this incredible accolade."

Sandler has been active in the power system engineering for more than 40 years and started PICOTEST.com in 2010, which specializes in high fidelity testing and measurement tools, primarily for power-related applications.

Sandler also leads workshops internationally on power supply and founded AEi Systems, which aids in worst case circuit analysis and troubleshooting of high reliability systems. His latest book, titled Power Integrity Using ADS, was published in 2019.

Sandler is very active in the DesignCon community and has been a member of the DesignCon Technical Program Committee (TPC) for many years, taking part in the rigorous reviews of all call-for-paper submissions and completed papers for quality and relevance. He received a Best Paper Award in 2017 and encourages excellence in others by mentoring new DesignCon authors.

During DesignCon 2023, Sandler worked with other industry experts to present a tutorial on measuring PSNR/PSRR/PSMR, papers on VRM modeling and a new PI requirement to supplement target impedance, participate in a panel on what users need from PI simulators and a Chiphead Theater hands-on session on PDN impedance and calibration basics.

All pass-holders can access both the panel and Chiphead Theater session through the digital Smart Event platform, which is available through the end of March, and registrants with any conference pass can also access the tutorial and papers.

To see a full list of past "Engineer of the Year" winners, visit DesignCon.com.

