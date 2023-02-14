Harald Suchanka, CEO Handtmann Filling Portioning Systems (F&P), today announced the retirement of Tom Kittle effective March 31, 2023 and the appointment of Patrick McGady as President of Handtmann Inc as of April 1, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005310/en/

Patrick McGady (Photo: Business Wire)

"Under the leadership of Tom Kittle, Handtmann Inc has grown to become an integral part of our global success over the past 14.5 years, while its role as a key player in the food processing industry of North America was further strengthened. I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Tom for his outstanding achievements and best wishes for a well-deserved retirement," comments Suchanka. "Patrick has been working closely with Tom to build on our Handtmann performance culture that is so important to the success of our customers. He possesses deep market knowledge, respected senior management skills, and a clear strategic vision for the continued growth and success of Handtmann, Inc."

McGady is a senior sales and marketing professional with extensive experience in inside and field sales, sales management, corporate management and international marketing gained during his more than 18 years with Handtmann. In his previous role as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, McGady saw the expansion of Handtmann from meat specialist to a more diverse range of processing sectors, including bakery, pet food, alternative proteins, and dairy. He has managed the company's growth in sales and initiated the successful development of marketing and communications segmentation strategies.

"Patrick's appointment concludes an extensive selection process. He understands our corporate values, has driven our vision, and brings bold leadership skills that make him the perfect senior executive to succeed Tom and grow our global Handtmann business in the U.S.," emphasizes Suchanka.

As a family business in which the 5th Handtmann generation has recently taken over the company management, it is important for us to offer opportunities for development to our top performers. The USA is a key market for Handtmann, and the goals for the future are ambitious. The appointment of Patrick also ensures continuity in the extremely successful business development of Handtmann, Inc.

"I am honored to now lead this company," says McGady. "We are a group of innovative professionals with industry leading technologies and a powerful commitment to growth and the success of our customers. I will work together with our Handtmann team, our partners, and our customers to achieve even greater successes."

Company Overview

Handtmann F&P is a leading global capital equipment provider of grinding, mixing, emulsifying, portioning, depositing, forming, hanging, filling, extruding and co-extruding technologies to the food processing industry. Advanced Handtmann technologies and full line solutions are known for their reliability, accuracy and operational ease. Handtmann, Inc. is the wholly owned sales and service subsidiary of the Handtmann Group of Companies serving the United States with headquarters in Lake Forest, IL. The global Handtmann Group is a family-owned business established in 1873 and headquartered in Biberach, Germany. Besides the Food Processing division with 1,400 employees, Handtmann Group divisions include Light Metal Casting (automotive industry), Plant Engineering (brewhouse, filling and filtration), Plastics Technology (LAURAMID structural components) and System Technology (intelligent systems for the mobility of tomorrow). www.handtmann.com/food

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005310/en/

Contacts:

Handtmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH Co. KG

Hubertus-Liebrecht-Straße 10-12

D-88400 Biberach/Riss

Tel. 0 73 51/45 1432

brigitte.brehm@handtmann.de